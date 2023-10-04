Lucintel Forecasts Global Cloud Application Security Market to Reach $27.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cloud application security market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare and life science, manufacturing, and retail sectors. The global cloud application security market is expected to reach an estimated $27.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing number of security breaches among cloud applications, rising adoption of cloud computing by SMEs, and expanding use of the bring-your-own-device approach in businesses.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cloud application security market to 2030 by component (solutions and services), organization size (small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises), end use industry (BFSI, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, solution and service are the two major segments of cloud application security market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that solution is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand among organizations with work-from-home policies for cloud solutions that give more security and protection against cyber-attacks.

Within this market, IT and telecom will remain the largest segment due to rising need for cloud application security in this sector to prevent cloud-based attacks and cloud-native threats.

North America will remain the largest region due to rapid growth of cyberspace, continuous expansion of cloud security infrastructure, and presence of key service providers in the region.

Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Microsoft, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Symantec, Bitglass, CensorNet, and CipherCloud are the major suppliers in the cloud application security market.

