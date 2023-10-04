Lucintel Forecasts Global Dental X-Ray System Market to Reach $5.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dental x-ray system market looks promising with opportunities in the medical, cosmetic dentistry, and forensic applications. The global dental X-Ray system market is expected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of dental diseases, rising preference for cosmetic procedures, and emergence of CBCT (cone-beam computed tomography) system.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in dental x-ray system market to 2030 by product (digital and analog), type (intraoral and extraoral), application (medical, cosmetic dentistry, forensic, and others), end use (dental hospitals & clinics, dental diagnostic centers, and dental academic & research institutes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, digital and analog are the major segments of dental X-Ray system market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that digital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing preference for X-Ray given to its reduced diagnosis time and enhanced image quality.

Within this market, cosmetic dentistry will remain the largest segment due to substantial demand for dental X-Ray systems in this field in order to accurately plan the placement of dental implants, produce high-resolution 3D pictures for ridge mapping, and locate important anatomical structures.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to availability of supportive healthcare reimbursement policies, growing population need for dental radiography in oral disease treatments, and presence of robust healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Institute Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, 3M, A-Dec, Align Technology, and Biola are the major suppliers in the dental X-Ray system market.

