Lucintel Forecasts Global Cystic Fibrosis Market to Reach $10.9 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cystic fibrosis market looks promising with opportunities in the retail pharmacy & drug store, online pharmacy, and hospital pharmacy markets. The global cystic fibrosis market is expected to reach an estimated $10.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing cases of genomic mutations, rising patients preference for oral treatment, and augmenting number of pipeline patients.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cystic fibrosis market to 2030 by drug class (cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), bronchodilators, mucolytic, pancreatic enzyme supplement, and others), route of administration (oral and parenteral), end use (retail pharmacies & drug stores, online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, bronchodilator, mucolytic, and pancreatic enzyme supplement are the major segments of cystic fibrosis market by drug class.

Lucintel forecasts that cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its expanding use to improve cellular body function, enhance patients’ quality of life, and lessen lung flare-ups and respiratory symptoms.

Within this market, online pharmacy is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of people with various respiratory diseases, continous healthcare infrastructural advancement, and presence of key players in the region.

Gilead Sciences, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Allergan, Abbvie, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Pharmaxis, Mylan, and Glaxosmithkline are the major suppliers in the cystic fibrosis market.

