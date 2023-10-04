Lucintel Forecasts Global Digital Security Control Market to Reach $29.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global digital security control market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, telecommunication, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, and government & public sector markets. The global digital security control market is expected to reach an estimated $29.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing digitization among enterprises, increasing need for electronic security management solutions, and rising cases of cyber-attacks.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in digital security control market to 2030 by type (hardware, software, and service), deployment (cloud and on-premise), organisation size (micro/small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises) , end use industry (BFSI, telecommunications, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, government & public sector, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hardware, software, and service are the major segments of digital security control market by offering.

Lucintel forecasts that hardware is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for biometric technologies and smart cards for improved security solutions.

Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment due to increasing need for digital security control in this setting to validate users to protect against advanced cyberattacks.

North America will remain the largest region due to growing demand for digital security control among various end use sectors, such as commercial, industrial, transportation, and mobile security industry of the region.

Safenet, BioCatch, NEC, Gemalto NV, Aware, Equifax, Truststamp, Fireeye, RSA Security, and Oberthur Technologies are the major suppliers in the digital security control market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market:

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market: