Lucintel Forecasts Global Fire Sensor And Detector Market to Reach $58.5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fire sensor and detector market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, industrial, and residential applications. The global fire sensor and detector market is expected to reach an estimated $58.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are greater need for public safety systems and a secure workplace, expanding uses of fire sensors and detectors in the oil and gas sector, and growing demand for technologically advanced detecting sensors, such as heat, smoke, carbon monoxide, and flame detectors.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in fire sensor and detector market to 2030 by type (fire detectors and fire alarms), application (commercial, industrial, and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, fire detector and fire alarm are the two major segments of fire sensor and detector market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that fire detector is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, commerical is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to significant use of fire detectors in these space to maintain workplace safety.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to existence of strict government guidelines for fire safety in the region.

Honeywell International, Nittan, Halma, Napco Security Technologies, Robert Bosch, Eaton, Johnson Controls International, United Technologies, and Siemens are the major suppliers in the fire sensor and detector market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market:

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market: