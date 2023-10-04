Performance Metrics and Projections for the Plastic Packaging Market 2023-2030

Plastic Packaging Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Food & Beverage Plastic Packaging Market Report Highlights

Food and beverage is one of the largest markets with a significant impact on the global economy and is constantly growing at a significant rate owing to the rising population around the globe. Changing lifestyles, high rates of urbanization, and increased per capita income are driving the demand for packaged food and beverages, which, in turn, is driving the plastic packaging market.

The global food & beverage plastics packaging market is expected to witness growth on account of rising demand for packaged food & beverage demand in developed and developing economies, stringent regulations regarding the preservation of packaged food shelf life, and more convenient features offered by plastic packaging compared to other types of packaging. The convenience can be in the type of weight, price, heat-sealable, portability, and ease of use. Growing demand for packaged ready-to-eat meals, snacks, beverages, and other food products is substantially propelling the penetration of packaging in the food & beverage sector which can positively drive the demand for food & beverage plastic packaging.

Personal & Household Plastic Packaging Market Report Highlights

Rising consumption of cosmetics, along with increasing disposable income and demand for personal care products, is likely to drive the demand for plastic packaging in personal care & cosmetics applications. Moreover, various product innovations, such as Envers, an extensive range of cosmetic packaging from Lumson S.P.A., which utilizes airless technology on its polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) bottles, increase the demand for added functionality.

Demand for cosmetics and personal care products from millennials is on the rise in major countries including the U.S., China, India, and other developing economies. The consumer base in these countries is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period leading to a higher demand for plastic packaging.

Industrial Plastic Packaging Market Report Highlights

The industrial packaging segment includes automotive, construction, energy, transportation, and chemical packaging applications. Various automotive parts such as sealing parts, dashboard assemblies, interior panels, interior door panels, bumpers, and air ducts use plastic packaging.

Plastic is a primary material for shippers, pallets, drums, crates, containers, and IBCs which are primarily used for the transportation of industrial, chemical, and petrochemical products. The growing e-commerce industry is expected to create demand for such pallets, shippers, and crates owing to additional warehousing requirements.

Pharmaceutical/ Healthcare Plastic Packaging Market Report Highlights

Packaging plays a crucial role in the safe storage of pharmaceutical products. The most common materials used for drug packaging include plastic and glass. The material selected for developing packaging for a specific drug depends on factors such as the degree of protection needed for the product, cost, method, compatibility with the sterilization process, and the degree to which the packaging material reacts with the packaged drug. Although some plastics are seen to react with pharmaceutical drugs, plastics such as PET and HDPE are used for producing pharmaceutical packaging since they do not leach harmful chemicals into pharmaceutical products.

In addition, pharmaceutical/healthcare plastics are specifically modified with additives to cater to the required functions such as impact resistance, durability, UV resistance, and moisture resistance. The cost of these plastics also falls low compared to borosilicate glass-based packaging which makes pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers consider plastics for packaging pharmaceutical drugs.

Competitive Insights

The plastic packaging market witnesses highly competitive rivalry with the presence of a number of global plastic packaging manufacturers such as Constantia Flexibles, Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Product Company, DS Smith plc, Huhtamäki Oy, ALPLA, WINPAK LTD, and CCL Industries along with some other new and growing market players. The global plastic packaging market players face strong competition from other regional and national players as well as from each other since they have a well-established supply chain network, knowledge of suppliers across markets, and well-informed about the packaging compliances and regulations for various end-use sectors.

The market players compete based on product quality, production capacity, the technology used to produce packaging, and their geographical presence. Major players engage in investing in research and development, developing infrastructure, production facilities expansion, and mergers and acquisitions to vertically integrate their operations across the plastic packaging value chain.

