Lucintel Forecasts Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market to Reach $43.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global healthcare cybersecurity market looks promising with opportunities in the pharma & chemical, medical device, health insurance, and hospital markets. The global healthcare cybersecurity market is expected to reach an estimated $43.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising number of cyberattack cases, increasing use of iot and connected devices, and growing use of internet of medical thing (IoMT) devices.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in healthcare cybersecurity market to 2030 by solution (identity and access management, risk and compliance management, antivirus and antimalware, ddos mitigation, security information and event management, intrusion detection system/ intrusion prevention system, and others), threat (malware, DDoS, advanced persistent threat, spyware, lost or stolen devices, and others), deployment mode (on-premises and cloud-based), end use (pharma & chemicals, medical devices, health insurance, hospitals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, antivirus and antimalware, DDoS mitigation, security information and event management, and intrusion detection system/ intrusion prevention system are the major segments of healthcare cybersecurity market by solution.

Lucintel forecasts that antivirus and antimalware is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its expanding use in the healthcare sector to prevent malware attacks that disrupt networks and affect patient care.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment due to increasing use of cybersecurity in this setting to improve information safety.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to existence of robust medical and healthcare infrastructure, growing investment in healthcare information technology, and presence of key players in the region.

Cisco, IBM, FireEye, Symantec, Trend Micro, MacAfee, Intel, Kaspersky, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman are the major suppliers in the healthcare cybersecurity market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market:

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market: