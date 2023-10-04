Lucintel Forecasts Global ECG Telemetry Device Market to Reach $8.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ECG telemetry device market looks promising with opportunities in the arrhythmias, myocardial ischemia & infarction, and pacemaker monitoring applications.

The global ECG telemetry device market is expected to reach an estimated $8.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising demand for home care monitoring devices, and increasing preference for wireless sensor networking based devices.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in ECG telemetry device market to 2030 by product (event monitoring & mobile cardiac telemetry, implantable loop recorders, and others), application (arrhythmias, myocardial ischemia & infarction, pacemaker monitoring, and others), end use (hospitals, home healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, event monitoring & mobile cardiac telemetry and implantable loop recorder are the major segments of ECG telemetry device market by product. Lucintel forecasts that implantable loop recorder is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, arrhythmia is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing incidence of cardiac disease in the population and existence of supportive healthcare reimbursement policies in the region.

GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Hill-Rom, Koninklijke Philips, Spacelabs Healthcare, Fukuda Denshi, and Schiller are the major suppliers in the ECG telemetry device market.

