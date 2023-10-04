Lucintel Forecasts Global Industrial Wearable Market to Reach $17.3 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global industrial wearable market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, oil & gas, power & energy, and chemical markets. The global industrial wearable market is expected to reach an estimated $17.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of data-driven solutions, rigorous government and regulatory measures aimed at reducing workplace accidents involving personnel, and rising acceptance of industrial wearables in the automotive sector.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in industrial wearable market to 2030 by type (AR glasses, VR headsets, smartwatches, smart bands, and others), component (processors and memory modules, optical systems and displays, electromechanical components, touchpads and sensors, connectivity components, camera modules, and others), end use industry (automotive, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, oil & gases, power & energy, chemicals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, AR glasses, VR headsets, smartwatches and smart bands are the major segments of industrial wearable market by device type.

Lucintel forecasts that AR glasses will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it facilitates real-time remote assistance to workers by an expert or a supervisor and also helps in reducing downtime, ensures quality, and improvement in customer satisfaction for industries.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it ensures higher working efficiency by reducing the chances of defects, efficient production planning, quality improvement and assurance, as well as helps in lowering the development cost.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of well-developed internet infrastructure and presence of prominent players in the wearable device market, including both established companies and startups in this region.

Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International, Google, and Epson are the major suppliers in the industrial wearable market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market:

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market:

3. Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market:

4. Printed Circuit Board Market:

5. Semiconductor Market:

6. Connector Market:

7. Pressure Sensor Market:

8. Probe Card Market:

9. Sensor Market:

10. Smart Card IC Market: