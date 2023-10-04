Filters Industry Is Expected To Grow In Future Due To Rise In Vehicle Emissions From ICE Based Vehicles

Filters industry data book covers mobil & engine filters, hydraulic & lube filters, process filters, industrial air filters, compressed air dryers and compressed air filters market.

The global filters market size was estimated at USD 40,187.5 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Global filters industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Mobil & Engine Filters Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mobil & engine filters market size was estimated at USD 11,152.8 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. Fuel filters segment dominated the mobil & engine filters market in 2022, with a share of 38.4%. Fuel filters are an essential component for internal combustion engines as they screen the fuel for possible contaminants. The truck companies are investing on increasing their production capacities with increase in demand, thus leading to increased demand for fuel filters. Furthermore, adoption of MRO services by several trucking and transport agencies for timely maintenance of their truck and bus fleet. Is expected to increase the aftermarket sales for fuel filters.

Engine air filters segment accounted for the second largest share of the mobil & engine filters market in 2022, with a share of 37.5%. This is attributed to the growing maintenance, repair, and overhaul industry for automobiles. The filters need to be periodically to prevent clogging of engine air systems. Innovations by companies toward increasing the service life of filters along with enhancing their strength and filtering capacity are expected to create new growth opportunities in the market.

Hydraulic & Lube Filters Market Analysis & Forecast

The global hydraulic & lube filters market size was estimated at USD 5,081.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. A rise in product demand in various application industries including automotive, power generation, marine, manufacturing, construction, mining, and agriculture is expected to add growth prospects to the market over the forecast period. The performance of every hydraulic filter is measured based on its contamination removal efficiency, thus ensuring reduction or no hydraulic fluid leakage due to clogging in the hydraulic system. The pressure side filters are anticipated to dominate the overall hydraulic & lube filters market in 2022 followed by the return side filters and the trend is likely to ascend at a positive rate over the forecast period owing to their wide application especially in the construction application segment.

Pressure side filters help remove particles and contaminants from oil used in a hydraulic system. These filters are placed between the pump and actuators and used for medium to high-pressure hydraulic filtration. High-pressure filter is the most common type of pressure filter used in the hydraulic system. These filters are stocked with a bypass check valve, which is fitted directly in the back of the pump that enables it to become main filter for the complete flow for oil that helps to protect all hydraulic component against wear and tear.

Process Filters Market Analysis & Forecast

The global process filters market size was estimated at USD 15,372.2 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. Liquid filtration systems dominated the process filters market in 2022, with a revenue share of 68.20%, and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. This is attributed to widespread usage of liquid filtration systems in several industries including food & beverage, wastewater treatment, power generation, mining, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, for removal of contaminants from process water, chemicals, and beverages.

Several kinds of process filters such as backflushing filters, bag filters, cartridge filters, and membrane filters are utilized for liquid filtration applications in marine, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, microelectronics, and snowmaking industries. They are used for filtering out oils, process water, wine & other beverage items, and chemicals.

Industrial Air Filters Market Analysis & Forecast

The global industrial air filters market size was estimated at USD 2,949.3 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030. The use of industrial air filters in verticals dealing with manufacturing processes is expected to increase the product demand over the forecast period owing to the increasing concern towards reducing the risk of microbiological as well as molecular contamination in industrial premises. Industrial air filters products such as dust collectors, oil mist collectors, HEPA filters, and wet scrubbers are commonly used industrial air filters in various end-use industries to help control the generation of hazardous, toxic, and radioactive gas streams.

Compressed Air Dryers and Compressed Air Filters Market Analysis & Forecast

The global compressed air dryers and compressed air filters market size was estimated at USD 5,631.8 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. Extensive use of compressed air dryers and air filters for removing particulate, oil, and mist, which could affect the performance of compression systems used in various end-use industry is expected to increase the product utilization over the forecast period. Oil removal application is expected to dominate the market in 2022 based on revenue and the trend is expected to remain the same over the forecast period. This growth in the application segment is attributed to the extensive accumulation of fluid during the operation which gets spilled from the hydraulic system or during refueling activities especially in machining, construction, and automotive industries.

Extensive use of compressed air in oil & gas industries involving operations such as oil transport, powering pneumatic tools, fans & pumps, and cleaning is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period. The use of dryers and filters to separate water vapors and contamination from crude oil & natural gas helps in minimizing hydrate formation, combustibility issues, and line regulator freezing.

Filters Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Key players are notably investing in research and development activities and continuously launching new products and services in the market to enhance customer productivity, thereby attaining business growth in the market. In addition, they are focusing on attracting and developing a qualified workforce and training them to develop their skills for the long-term benefit of the company. Furthermore, key participants are taking efforts to increase market penetration & presence and offer expanded product offerings in the selected market segments.

Key players operating in the filters industry are –

• 3M

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Donaldson Company, Inc.

• Man+Hummel GmbH

• Cummins Inc.

• Santorius AG

• Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

• Camfil Group

• American Air Filter Company, Inc.

• SOGEFI Spa

• HYDAC

• Filtration Group

• Atlas Copco

• Ingersoll Rand

• SPX Flow