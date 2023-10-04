Lucintel Forecasts Global Fluorocarbon Resin Market to Reach $15.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fluorocarbon resin market looks promising with opportunities in the semiconductor, automobile, industrial machine, chemical industry, engineering works and construction, and household appliance markets. The global fluorocarbon resin market is expected to reach an estimated $15.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of fluorocarbon resin in the field of healthcare specifically for applications like implants and prostheses, rising interest in semiconductor and automotive industry needs, and growing interest in high-performance engineering plastics.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in fluorocarbon resin market to 2030 by type (solvent-based, high solid, and others), application (semiconductors, automobiles, industrial machines, chemical industry, engineering works and construction, household appliances, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).In this market, solvent-based and high solid are the major segments of fluorocarbon resin market by type. Lucintel forecasts that solvent-based will remain the higher growing segment over the forecast period because it is applied across diverse sectors, encompassing semiconductors, automobiles, industrial machinery, chemical manufacturing, engineering projects, construction, and household appliances owing to its exceptional physical and chemical attributes.

Within this market, semiconductors will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because this resin has elevated dielectric constant and minimal coefficient of thermal expansion.

APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to growing economies like china and india, increasing foreign investments, as well as rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of consumers in this region.

Meiko Kogyo, Eternal Materials, Everflon Polymer, Kureha Corporation, BASF, Evonik, and Lawter are the major suppliers in the fluorocarbon resin market.

