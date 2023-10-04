Lucintel Forecasts Global Led Tube Light Market to Reach $8.45 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global the LED tube light market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial markets. The global LED tube light market is expected to reach an estimated $8.45 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for smart city projects and growing usage of LED tube lights in vehicles, mobile devices, signal and signs as they are energy-efficient and provides superior ambient compared to other lights.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in LED tube light market to 2030 by tube type (T5, T8, T12, and others), application (residential and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, T5, T8, and T12 are the major segments of LED tube light market by tube type. Lucintel forecasts that T8 is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its high longevity and durability.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment due to increasing deployment in malls, clubs, restaurants, and other places.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the reduction in LED prices, and strict government regulations.

Osram, Syska, Toshiba, Seoul Semiconductor, Acuity Brands, Havells, and Ideal Industries are the major suppliers in the LED tube light market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market:

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market:

3. Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market:

4. Printed Circuit Board Market:

5. Semiconductor Market:

6. Connector Market:

7. Pressure Sensor Market:

8. Probe Card Market:

9. Sensor Market:

10. Smart Card IC Market: