The polyamide in the global electronics protection devices (EPD) market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the polyamide in the global electronics protection devices (EPD) market looks promising with opportunities in the MCB, MCCB, relays, contactors, and terminal blocks markets. The polyamide in the global electronics protection devices (EPD) market is expected to reach an estimated $0.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are the growing need for electronics in consumer electronics, automotive and industrial applications as it is one of the many materials that are suitable for EPDs, growing government regulations regarding electronic device safety and increasing recognition of the advantages of polyamide in electronic data protection systems (EDPs).

in this market, PA 6, PA 66, PA 4,6, PA 612, and others are the major segments of polyamide in electronics protection devices (EPD) market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that PA 6 is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, MCB will remain the largest segment.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing safety concerns, the launch of various government programs, and rapid technological development in the region.

Advansix, Ascend Performance Materials, BASF, Koninklijke, DuPont De Nemours, EMS-Chemie Holding, Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess, Nilit, and UBE Corporation, are the major suppliers in the polyamide in electronics protection devices (EPD) market.

