Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Data Book – Parkinson’s Disease Treatment and Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s neurodegenerative disease therapeutics industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.The following data points will be included in the final product offering in two reports and one sector report overview.

Access the Global Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Report Highlights

The global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market size was valued at USD 4.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030.

By drug class, the Carbidopa-Levodopa segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the high prevalence of PD and easy drug availability for the disease treatment

The retail pharmacy distribution channel segment dominated the global industry in 2021

This is due to the easy availability of PD drugs in well-established retail pharmacy chains including Walgreens and Walmart

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to the entry of new products into the market

In June 2020, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. received manufacturing and marketing approval for Ongentys to treat patients with PD in Japan

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Data Book – Parkinson’s Disease Treatment and Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

The global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030.

By product, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 as it is the current standard of care. In March 2022, the U.S. FDA approved the cholinesterase inhibitor Adlarity (donepezil hydrochloride) developed by Corium Inc. for the treatment of patients with AD

Pipeline drugs are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of a strong product pipeline and their expected launch during the forecast period. Biogen’s product lecanemab (BAN2401), an anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody for treating AD, is currently in phase 3 clinical trials

The hospital pharmacy end-user segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the high hospitalization rate. According to Alzheimer’s Association report 2022, approximately 32% of total Medicare beneficiaries with Alzheimer’s have at least one hospital discharge annually

Go through the table of content of Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in this market is likely to be high due to increasing number of mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships undertaken by major players globally. Many established and clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies are involved in the development of novel therapies & drugs to target people with unmet clinical needs. Furthermore, the companies are focusing on the development of strategic alliances and research collaborations with competitors. For instance, in January 2022, Mindset Pharma Inc. and McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC entered into a partnership to promote the advancement of psychedelic medications.

Key players operating in the Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry are:

Cerevel Therapeutics

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK)

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter