Jean-Michel Verdier Named New Managing Director of Continental Engineering Services

Hanover, Germany, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Jean-Michel Verdier (49) has started as the new Managing Director of Continental Engineering Services (CES) on September 1, 2023. He succeeds Dr. Christoph Falk-Gierlinger, who is leaving CES after 3 years with Continental. Jean-Michel Verdier has a background in engineering, with extensive experience in the automotive industry, coupled with proven leadership capabilities. With a career spanning over two decades, he has a wealth of knowledge and expertise within the automotive sector. Prior to joining Continental in 2020, he held leadership positions at Lear and Faurecia.

In his previous assignment at Continental, Jean-Michel Verdier was leading the worldwide R&D organization for the Wheel Brake Solutions segment, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities by successfully leading projects and large global teams with complex footprints. His ability to drive operational excellence and efficiency has been instrumental in achieving the segment’s goals.

“We are excited to have Jean-Michel Verdier lead Continental Engineering Services into its next phase of growth and innovation,” said Gilles Mabire, CTO at Continental Automotive. “His extensive experience, entrepreneurial mindset, and commitment to collaboration make him the ideal candidate to steer CES towards further success in the future, taking the excellent work of his predecessor Christoph Falk-Gierlinger to the next level.”

Jean-Michel Verdier’s appointment as Managing Director of CES is a testament to Continental’s dedication to fostering talent within the organization and its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the automotive industry.

An engineering think tank and manufacturer for customized innovations

Continental Engineering Services (CES) is an agile and flexible engineering and production partner, specializing in creating customized, technologically advanced solutions across various sectors including automotive, railway, aviation, shipping, mining, and smart cities.

With a global workforce of about 2,800 employees spread across 21 locations, CES provides extensive knowledge in automated driving, chassis and brakes, information management & connectivity, driveline electrification, and multimodal mobility services. This enables the realization of safer, more personalized, and environmentally sustainable mobility solutions.

The engineering service provider offers a comprehensive service portfolio encompassing development, product supply, integration, and consulting services. This makes CES an ideal partner for addressing complex technical challenges within both the automotive and industrial realms. The company boasts a successful track record of efficiently and economically transitioning proven high-volume techniques into manufacturing, prototype creation, and small to medium series production, as well as niche applications.

