Emergency Dentist Services Now Available at Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ, 2023-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale is pleased to announce the expansion of our dental services to include emergency dentist care. With a commitment to providing comprehensive dental care to the Scottsdale community, we are now available to address dental emergencies promptly and effectively.

Dental emergencies can happen at any time, causing pain and distress. Whether it’s a sudden toothache, a knocked-out tooth, a cracked tooth, or any other dental emergency, our team of experienced and compassionate dentists is here to help you when you need it most.

Our emergency dentistry services include:

Immediate pain relief and assessment of the dental issue. Treatment of broken or knocked-out teeth. Management of severe toothaches and infections. Repair of damaged dental restorations (crowns, fillings, etc.). Addressing oral injuries sustained in accidents.

At Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale, patient comfort and well-being are our top priorities. We understand that dental emergencies can be stressful, and our team is dedicated to providing gentle and efficient care to alleviate your discomfort.

About Us:

Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale has been serving the Scottsdale community for over many years, providing high-quality dental care in a warm and welcoming environment. Our team of skilled dentists and support staff are committed to staying at the forefront of dental advancements to offer the latest treatments and technologies.

For more information or to schedule an emergency dental appointment, please contact Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale at (480) 719-6994. Visit our website to learn more about our comprehensive dental services.