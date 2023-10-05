Kasadara Technology Solutions Elevates Human Intelligence in Tech Solutions

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, 2023-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Kasadara Technology Solutions, a dynamic force in the tech industry, redefines innovation by valuing human, organizational, and operational intelligence alongside artificial.

With a team of over 250 Professionals and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), Kasadara boasts a track record of excellence. They have successfully collaborated with 25+ global customers, engaged in 10+ product development partnerships with global ISVs, and launched 5+ homegrown products.

Celebrating over 6 years in business, Kasadara is recognized for its prowess in services like Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Bespoke applications, Azure, and IoT.

Arunkumar Palanisamy, the Managing Director, shared his vision, stating, “We believe in harnessing the full spectrum of intelligence – human, organizational, and operational – to drive technological solutions that truly transform businesses. It’s this approach that sets us apart in the industry.”

Kasadara’s proficiency as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Partners has set them at the forefront of the industry. Their suite of services includes a range of cutting-edge solutions. Noteworthy among these are Faciliteasy, an asset management app, the Integration Accelerator ensuring seamless integration of legacy and modern software, and the Pattern Management System (PMS) which empowers engineering firms in developing, tracking, and maintaining patterns/dies for engineering components.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Kasadara Technology Solutions continues to be the go-to choice for businesses seeking innovative tech solutions.