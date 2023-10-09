Cloud Computing Industry To Grow Rapidly Due To Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), And Machine Learning Technologies

The global market size for cloud computing was estimated at USD 483.97 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Public Cloud Market Analysis & Forecast

The global public cloud market size was valued at USD 171.39 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2023 to 2030. Rapidly increasing digital transformation among industries, penetration of internet and mobile devices, and rise in consumption of big data are the primary drivers fostering market growth. The development of next generation industrial solutions will be cloud enhanced and require a platform to showcase their digital business capabilities. Rise in internet of things (IoT), edge computing, 5G, use of real-time analytics enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) are likely to boost the utility of this computing technology among the organizations.

North America dominated the market with over 49% share in 2019 owing to the early adoption of the technology. The Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest growing region in the market over the forecast period. The rapid growth of China and India coupled with the emergence of regional players such as Alibaba Group has had a positive impact on the regional market growth in recent years.

Private Cloud Market Analysis & Forecast

The global private cloud market was valued at USD 222.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Businesses with variable networks frequently use the private cloud to ensure access and total control over the cloud environment. Enterprises are adopting a private cloud due to the necessity for data protection and compliance with the shifting regulatory environment. Companies aim to lower CAPEX while concentrating on business transformation projects that improve organizational agility.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting private cloud infrastructure due to the high volume of sensitive data they produce. Companies can better understand customer behavior and create new goods and services by analyzing patterns in real-time data. Hence, enterprises are continuously adopting private cloud infrastructure.

Vendors are continuously adopting various growth strategies to increase their presence in the market. For instance, in March 2022, Adobe announced the development of the ecosystem with new partners and tools. Through the launch of Adobe Experience Cloud, its private cloud network, the company started offering developers new tools for creating and deploying cloud-based apps that integrate seamlessly across its products. The extensive ecosystem of tech partners for Adobe includes FedEx, Anaplan, OneTrust, Walmart, PayPal, and The Weather Company, an IBM Business.

Hybrid Cloud Market Analysis & Forecast

The global hybrid cloud market size was valued at USD 90.28 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030. There has been a significant shift toward hybrid infrastructure services due to the expansion of cloud and industrialized services and the loss of traditional Data Center Outsourcing (DCO). A decline in traditional DCO is due to the increase in infrastructure utility services, colocation, and hosting spending. This is anticipated to fuel the transition to cloud hosting. Moreover, government agencies are refocusing their efforts on implementing hyper-scale clouds, which offer advantages including unified operations, data center modernization, application innovation, and security and governance. Furthermore, the cloud allows government organizations to handle cyclical demands or emergencies without overprovisioning hardware.

Hybrid cloud solutions offer enterprises a competitive edge by enabling scalability, advanced services, and secure infrastructure. This strategy provides a secure firewall for private services and sufficient integration. In addition, it offers several benefits, such as total support for the remote workforce, decreased operational costs, and improved scalability, control, security, and risk management. Hence, the extensive use of cloud computing services is expected to boost demand for hybrid cloud solutions over the forecast period.

Cloud Computing Market – Global Industry Segmentation

Cloud Computing Industry, By Deployment Type

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

Cloud Computing Industry, By Service

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

• Platform as a Service (PaaS)

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

Cloud Computing Industry, By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium Enterprise

Cloud Computing Industry, By End-use

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Government & Public Sector

• Others

Cloud Computing Industry, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Cloud Computing Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Companies are adopting several growth strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches, to stay afloat in this competitive industry. For instance, in May 2023, SAP SE expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, to introduce an open data offering that simplifies data landscapes and increases business intelligence. SAP Datasphere and Google’s cloud-enable customers to build end-to-end data clouds that bring data from across their enterprise landscape, allowing businesses to view the entire data estate in real time and maximize the value of their SAP SE and Google Cloud software investments.

Key players operating in the cloud computing industry are –

• Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Adobe Inc.

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corp.

• International Business Machines Corp

• Oracle Corp.

• Salesforce.com Inc.

• SAP SE

• Workday, Inc