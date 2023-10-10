PRODUCER AND ENTERTAINER ETCETERA LAUNCHES HIS OWN ON AIR RADIO SHOW

New York, NY, 2023-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ — AND HE DOES IT AGAIN… Multi-award-winning recording artist ETCETERA has managed to resurface and go in for a double whammy and we aint even know it.

In Mid-March of 2022 Etcetera along with his DJ, Brooklyn Rich launched a new radio broadcast entitled “IAMETCETERA RADIO with DJ BROOKLYN RICH” airing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm on the West Coast and 9-10 on the East Coast, on the Live365 App, endorsed by California’s own DJ Charley Sharp and powered by BPMBeats1, KPBM and iHeart Radio. The station plays all genres of classic music from R&B, Country, Hip Hop, EDM of artist that are main stream, independent and all in between and will soon be available for syndication stations across the country. In turn IAMETCETERA RADIO with DJ BROOKLYN RICH will soon be launching a media portion of the station that covers the hosting of events with a live journalist for interviews and more. All segment cuts will be available through the iHeartPodcast Network.

Looking at the individuals:

Etcetera is the perfect delineation of the Music Business! He is a music turbine and a businessman. For over a score Etcetera has made the most dynamic music, impressive movie soundtracks, collaborative features and more. “You are an inspiring person to be around” said Joe Gawalis co-host of the Live Your Dreams Podcast with Joe Gawalis and Chris Victor on iHeart Media. If we take a look back IAMETCETERA RADIO has shown impressive growth numbers in its first year.

Brooklyn Native, DJ Brooklyn Rich has been Djing for over a score. He is a teacher and a student of the culture and also mentoring young aspiring DJs in the inner city. Formerly a Choreographer and Dancer for the Legendary group Technotronic touring with such acts as Madonna, DJ Scratch, whom gave him pointers on DJing, Dj Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, and is currently Etcetera’s tour DJ shows his talent of transition is music genre span is amazing. This also contributes and proves why he is now on one the largest broadcast platforms in the world.

Etcetera with the help of his longtime friend platinum producer Francion “FRAM AM” Corbett and producer of Etcetera’s highest acclaimed album “Character, put together a classic hip hop song that formed a direct connection with the episodes theme and a reflection of why we honor 50 years of hip hop. The song “IS THAT MIC ON” appears on the show courtesy of Derryck “BIG TANK” Thorton, (Music Supervisior and Sr. VP for Sony) on Season 2 Episode 2 of Curtis “50 Cent” Jacksons hit tv series “BMF” and was recently released as a single on all platforms, where ever music is sold.

“I am thankful for all the blessing that have been bestowed up me over the years. I do not take anything for granted, I appreciate everything and everyone, especially the people that make the Etcetera movement possible. You are my inspiration and my driving force. Without you there would not be a me”. – Etcetera

Visit – Iametceteraradio.com, Idolmusicgroupinc.com

OUT NOW “IS THAT MIC ON” – https://unitedmasters.com/m/isthatmicon

