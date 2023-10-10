Binmile Ranked First Amongst Top IT Services Companies in USA by Techreviewer

Delhi, India, 2023-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile, a leading IT services and software development company, proudly announces its top-ranking achievement by Techreviewer as the number one IT services company in the United States. This recognition proves Binmile’s constant commitment to delivering innovative software solutions and digital success for businesses globally.

Techreviewer, a trusted resource for simplifying the process of choosing professional service providers, diligently assesses companies across various industries and locations. Their team of experienced analysts ranks IT services companies based on comprehensive criteria, including client references and reviews, work experience, organic search presence, website speed, domain authority, market presence, and employee reviews.

Binmile’s outstanding performance in these critical areas has earned it the prestigious title of the top IT services company in the USA. With a proven track record of excellence, Binmile has consistently provided custom market-leading solutions to Fortune 500 enterprises and SMBs spanning industries such as high-tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing.

Binmile specializes in digital strategy and product engineering, offering services that encompass Product Engineering, Software Development, SaaS Development, Mobility Solutions, Legacy System Modernization, Application Development, Quality Assurance and Testing, Cloud Consulting, and DevOps. Binmile’s approach revolves around agility, speed of implementation, and a pragmatic, outcome-based methodology empowering industries to modernize, digitize, and automate their services, ultimately increasing return on investment.



“We are honored to be recognized as the Top IT services company in the USA by Techreviewer. This accolade reflects our dedication to delivering cutting-edge software solutions and digital transformation to our clients,” said Ms. Sara Ansari, AVP Marketing at Binmile. “We remain committed to helping businesses worldwide achieve their digital goals and ensuring their long-term success.”

As a trusted partner for businesses seeking top-tier IT services and software development solutions, Binmile continues to set industry standards and push boundaries in pursuit of excellence.

About Binmile:

Binmile is a leading software engineering company that empowers businesses worldwide to achieve digital success through innovative software solutions. An ISO-certified company, Binmile has been recognized as the 13th fastest-growing company in India by Deloitte in 2022. With expertise spanning multiple industries, including High Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing, Binmile offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Product Engineering, Software Development, SaaS Development, Mobility Solutions, Legacy System Modernization, Application Development, Quality Assurance and Testing, Cloud Consulting, and DevOps. As a ServiceNow partner, Binmile specializes in Enterprise Service Management Advisory and Consultancy, helping enterprises modernize, digitize, and automate their services for increased ROI.

About Techreviewer:

Techreviewer is a leading platform dedicated to simplifying the process of selecting professional service providers. Their team of analysts conducts in-depth research and evaluation of companies across various industries and locations, providing businesses with valuable insights to make informed decisions. Techreviewer’s meticulous ranking process considers client references and reviews, work experience, organic search presence, website speed, domain authority, market presence, and employee reviews, ensuring the recognition of top-performing companies in each sector. By offering a one-stop resource for identifying reputable service providers, Techreviewer plays a vital role in connecting businesses with reliable partners and clients.