Cryptocurrency Industry is driven by Increasing Installations of Crypto ATMs

Cryptocurrency Industry Data Book – Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware & Exchange Platform, Crypto Wallet, Cryptocurrency Payment Apps and Crypto ATM Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

Grand View Research’s cryptocurrency industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Cryptocurrency Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Report Highlights

The global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market size was estimated at USD 545.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The Bitcoin segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of bitcoin as a medium of exchange for products and services.

The online payment segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The strong and continual growth of the online platforms which accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option is contributing to the growth.

The android segment dominated the market in 2021. The dominance is attributable to the proliferation of android smartphones owing to the affordability factor as they are comparably cheaper than iOS-based smartphones.

The businesses segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of cryptocurrency payment apps among businesses.

The North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the presence of several prominent players in the region.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Cryptocurrency Industry Data Book – Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware & Exchange Platform, Crypto Wallet, Cryptocurrency Payment Apps and Crypto ATM Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Crypto ATM Market Report Highlights

The global Crypto ATM Market size was estimated at USD 75.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.7% from 2022 to 2030.

In 2022, the one way segment dominated the market, be attributed to the rising demand for one way crypto ATMs for purchasing cryptocurrencies. Several countries have imposed a tax on short-term sales of cryptocurrencies, and the ability to purchase them using cash is a primary driver for the segment’s growth

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2022. The hardware components of a crypto ATM provide the user interface that allows customers to interact with the machine. Hardware components such as secure microcontrollers and cryptographic modules play a critical role in ensuring the security of crypto transactions, which is expected to drive the segment’s growth over the forecast period

The Bitcoin segment dominated the market in 2022. Bitcoin transcends borders and enables faster international transactions than traditional banking systems, making it appealing for businesses engaged in cross-border trade. Moreover, institutional investors view Bitcoin as a potential hedge against inflation and a store of value, driving its adoption.

The restaurants & other hospitality spaces segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2022. This can be attributed to various food and entertainment outlets’ growing deployment of crypto ATMs. Crypto ATMs provide customers with additional payment options and cater to tech-oriented customers who prefer using cryptocurrencies for transactions

North America dominated the regional market in 2022. The high availability of crypto ATMs in the region bodes well for the regional market’s growth. Moreover, the willingness of large-scale businesses to incorporate blockchain and cryptocurrency is expected to drive growth in North America

Go through the table of content of Cryptocurrency Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the market have developed novel concepts & ideas, upgraded the current set of products, and enhanced their profitability to sustain the intense competition in the market. The market players have adopted new product development as their key developmental strategy to cater to the increasing demands of end users. Additionally, they have obtained approvals to launch their products across various countries.

Key players operating in the Cryptocurrency industry are:

Canaan Inc.

INTELION (Halong Mining)

ASICminer Company

INNOSILICON Technology Ltd

BitPay

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter