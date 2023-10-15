CD BioSciences Launches New Services to Study Catabolism in Diabetes

New York, USA, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, has announced the launch of its new Catabolism research services, which offer researchers a comprehensive range of tools and resources to investigate the role of catabolism in the development and progression of diabetes.

Metabolism describes a series of life-sustaining chemical reactions in an organism that convert nutrients into energy and building blocks and eliminate nitrogenous waste. It can be divided into two categories, catabolism (the breakdown of molecules) and anabolism (the synthesis of molecules). Metabolism is closely related to the availability of nutrients such as proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates. Meanwhile, metabolic processes are tightly controlled by cellular signaling pathways to maintain the metabolic balance of the system. Altered metabolic patterns are one of the hallmarks of cancer.

Metabolic pathways are a series of chemical reactions of metabolism catalyzed by a series of enzymes. However, metabolic signaling pathways refer to cellular signaling transductions that respond to metabolic states and regulate cellular events to maintain cellular and organismal homeostasis. Dysregulation of these pathways has been implicated in metabolic diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, cancer and aging.

Catabolism is an end process of metabolism in which muscle and adipose tissue are broken down into their constituent parts to provide nutrients to the body due to noxious stimuli that cause the organism to be unable to provide itself with sufficient nutrients. However, catabolism is a primary event, which is the brain’s response to perceived or real stress or noxious stimuli, and its secondary role is to inhibit food intake, which breaks down skeletal muscle and adipose tissue to provide nutrients for the organism’s survival.

CD BioSciences strives to be the world’s leading provider of research reagents, services and solutions that help scientists achieve breakthroughs. As a trusted CRO, CD BioSciences offers comprehensive solutions for all aspects of life science research, including catabolism. These solutions for the study of metabolic pathways include, but are not limited to:

1). Regulator Characterization: Studying the molecular function of specific regulators in metabolic pathways.

2). Mechanism study: Investigation of the mechanism of regulation of specific regulators.

3). Phenotype Analysis: Analysis of cellular phenotypes regulated by genes/proteins of interest.

4). Animal Model Generation: Generation of animal models for specific types of metabolic diseases.

5). Chemical Screening: Screening for inhibitors or activators of specific metabolic pathways.

CD BioSciences is committed to providing cost-effective, high-quality and hassle-free metabolic research solutions to customers worldwide.

