Wyatt Orthodontics in Tulsa, OK, Announces New Braces Options for Patients

Tulsa, Oklahoma, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Leading the way in orthodontic care, Wyatt Orthodontics is thrilled to introduce new and innovative braces options for patients in Tulsa, Oklahoma. These additions to their comprehensive orthodontic services mark a significant step forward in the practice’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to enhance the smiles and lives of their patients.

Wyatt Orthodontics now offers an even broader range of braces, catering to patients who seek tailored orthodontic care. The new options include:

Traditional Metal Braces: These are the classic braces that are effective for all types of orthodontic issues and continue to be a popular choice for children and teenagers. Ceramic Braces: Ceramic braces provide a more discreet appearance with clear or tooth-colored brackets and wires, making them a preferred option for patients concerned about aesthetics. Invisalign: As clear aligners have gained popularity among adults and teens, Wyatt Orthodontics now offers Invisalign, providing a virtually invisible and comfortable alternative for a straighter smile.

Patients can look forward to state-of-the-art facilities, the latest orthodontic technology, and a commitment to delivering top-tier care. The team at Wyatt Orthodontics believes that everyone deserves a beautiful, healthy smile, and these new braces options expand their ability to make that a reality for their patients.

About Wyatt Orthodontics

For 20 years, Wyatt Orthodontics Tulsa has been a leading provider of orthodontic care in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dr. Wayne Wyatt, an experienced and respected orthodontist, leads the practice, known for its commitment to delivering compassionate, patient-centric care. Wyatt Orthodontics continues to stay at the forefront of orthodontic advancements and innovations to provide the best possible treatments.

For more information about Wyatt Orthodontics and its new braces options, please visit wyattsmiles.com or contact us at (918) 273-6609 or info@wyattorthodontics.com.