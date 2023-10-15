Revolutionizing Tooth Replacement: PV Smiles Reem Kidess Pioneers Dental Implants In Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — PV Smiles Reem Kidess is spearheading an oral health revolution with their pioneering approach to tooth replacement through dental implants in Scottsdale, AZ. This groundbreaking approach is set to transform the smiles and lives of the community.

Led by Dr. Reem Kidess, this practice is a reliable destination for exceptional full-mouth restorative, sedation, and cosmetic dentistry. Their dedication to delivering innovative dental solutions is further exemplified by their pioneering work in the field of dental implants. These implant solutions, encompassing implant-supported dentures, single implants, multiple implants, and full-arch replacements, are redefining tooth replacement for patients in Scottsdale and beyond.

What sets them apart is their commitment to excellence and their use of cutting-edge technology. Dr. Kidess and her team utilize advanced tools such as Air Abrasion, CBCT Technology, intraoral camera, and soft tissue laser to ensure the highest quality of patient care.

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) is a standout technology employed in this practice for elevating the standard of dental care. This innovation reduces radiation exposure, enhances image quality, and shortens scanning time. What truly sets it apart is its ability to provide precise anatomical information and virtually simulate procedures. The practice utilizes this tool for diverse dental procedures- implants, veneers, and more.

Dr. Reem Kidess, the reputed dentist in Scottsdale, AZ, and an advocate for patient well-being explains the importance of these advancements. “Our mission is to provide state-of-the-art dental care that is effective and comfortable for our patients. Dental implants have the potential to transform lives, and we are pioneering their use to ensure that everyone can benefit from this innovative approach to tooth replacement.”

PV Smiles Reem Kidess is a renowned dental practice in Scottsdale, AZ. Under the guidance of Dr. Reem Kidess, they offer a comprehensive suite of dental services, including cosmetic, full-mouth restorative, and sedation dentistry. Their unwavering commitment to innovation and patient comfort places them at the forefront of dental care for the residents.

