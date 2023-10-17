Free e-learning training available from Dormer Pramet

Dormer Pramet is offering free e-learnings on a wide variety of machining tools to provide expert knowledge and wisdom to customers world-wide.

Posted on 2023-10-17 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Group Milling

The global tool manufacturer currently has five training modules available to cover the topics of General Machining and Drilling. These courses are now available in English as well as at 10 other languages, all for no cost.

Trainees that complete these courses are also invited to download a personalized certificate of completion to show their progress through each of the courses.

As part of the Dormer Pramet global milling campaign, a third e-learning on the Pramet indexable milling products is available starting 28 August.

Along with these courses, Dormer Pramet is working on releasing additional free e-learning courses to coincide with their annual product launches. Sharing knowledge on tools, machining, and safe operation is part of the Dormer Pramet focus on putting the customer first.

More information can be found at the Knowledge tab at https://www.dormerpramet.com/

Notes to editors:
Dormer Pramet is a global manufacturer and supplier of tools for the metal cutting industry. Its comprehensive product program encompasses both rotary and indexable drilling, milling, threading and turning tools for use in a wide variety of production environments. An extensive sales and technical support service operate from 20 offices, serving more than 100 markets worldwide. These are assisted by dedicated production facilities in Europe, Americas and Asia, along with a highly developed distribution and logistics network.

Dormer Pramet
1483 Dogwood Way
Mebane, NC 27302
Shamus Tara
Phone : (248) 464-9251
tara.shamus@dormerpramet.com

DORMER PRAMET
Unit 4 – Lindrick Way
Barlborough
Chesterfield
S43 4XE – United Kingdom
Mason Jared
Phone : +44(0)1246571333
Fax : +44(0)8708508866
jared.mason@dormerpramet.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution