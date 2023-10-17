RateTiger Sets New Industry Standard with Best-in-Class Unified Hotel Management Platform

Kolkata, India, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — With this latest innovation, RateTiger is setting a new industry standard for hotel management, offering hoteliers a best-in-class solution to streamline operations, boost revenue, and enhance guest experiences.

The hospitality industry has long awaited a comprehensive and integrated platform that can address the complex and multifaceted needs of modern hotels. RateTiger’s Unified Hotel Management Platform is designed to do just that. It unifies key hotel management functions, including rate management, distribution, analytics, and guest engagement, into a single, user-friendly interface.

Key Features of RateTiger’s Unified Hotel Management Platform:

Simplified Rate Management: Hoteliers can effortlessly manage room rates across multiple online channels, ensuring dynamic pricing and maximum revenue potential.

Effortless Distribution: With RateTiger, hotels can distribute their inventory to a wide range of online travel agencies (OTAs) and global distribution systems (GDS), ensuring maximum online visibility.

Real-Time Analytics: The platform provides in-depth analytics and reporting, empowering hoteliers with data-driven insights to make informed decisions and optimize their strategies.

Guest Engagement: RateTiger enables hotels to enhance guest experiences through personalized communication and service offerings, ultimately leading to higher guest satisfaction and loyalty.

RateTiger’s platform is already gaining significant traction within the industry. Leading hotels and chains have adopted the system, attesting to its efficiency and effectiveness. These early adopters have reported increased revenue, improved operational efficiency, and higher guest satisfaction.

In a rapidly changing and highly competitive hospitality landscape, RateTiger’s Unified Hotel Management Platform is a game-changer that offers hoteliers a competitive edge. With the power to manage rates, distribution, analytics, and guest engagement from a single platform, hotels can now streamline their operations and drive revenue growth.

About RateTiger:

RateTiger is a technology provider specializing in solutions for the hospitality industry. With a track record of innovation and excellence, RateTiger has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions that empower hotels to maximize revenue, optimize operations, and improve guest satisfaction.

