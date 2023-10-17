Metabolic Testing Market Company Profiles, Future Insights and Forecast by 2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Metabolic tests include several tests that provide information about a critical element of metabolism. The three components are resting metabolic rate, the maximum volume of oxygen, and lactate threshold tests. The rapidly rising demand for the metabolic testing market can be attributed to the test providing information about how successfully the body burns calories and utilizes oxygen during workouts. Also, it is a valuable tool that helps make decisions about lifestyle habits that impact weight gain and weight loss.

According to the research report, the global metabolic testing market was valued at USD 521.8 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 994.6 million by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The growth in the prevalence of lifestyle disorders, as well as growing healthcare expenditure, an extensive pool of patients, and the growing consumer consciousness about health issues, are the key drivers impacting the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing investments in the advancements of progressive technology and the development of a sedentary lifestyle will propel the growth of the market.

Growth Driving Factors

Increase in the patient pool who are suffering from several diseases to push the market

Presently, people from developing countries are financing at an increased rate in healthcare facilities. This is credited to growing disposable income, refining healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for quality medical care amongst the global population. The metabolic testing market size is expanding due to an increase in the patient pool who are getting several disorders and diseases. Obesity and diabetes are usual lifestyle diseases that increase the demand for metabolic testing and therefore encourage growth avenues in the market.

Governments are globally chipping in to revive the application of metabolic testing. Further, a rising standard of living is disposed to enhance consciousness about healthcare. The metabolic testing market sales are soaring due to technological progressions that are occurring in the healthcare or medical industry and disposed to generating new growth impetuses in the market shortly.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, KardiaMobile Card, the most pragmatic personal ECG gadget, was initiated by AliveCor. The KardiaMobile card is a usual credit card size and fits in any wallet. It offers a single lead ECG of healthcare quality in 30 seconds.

Segmental Analysis

The body consumption analyzers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on the product, the body consumption analyzers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. Metabolic testing market demand is rising as these tools measure discrete body parts and offer their correlating values at the examination site. Especially causality observational studies in nutrition, anthropology, epidemiology, and other fields, as well as sports and medical research, make ample use of body composition analyzers.

The lifestyle disease segment industry accounted for the highest market share

Based on application, the lifestyle disease segment industry accounted for the highest market share. Metabolic testing market trends include rising incidence of lifestyle disorders such as type 2 diabetes, overweight and cardiovascular conditions. For instance, American Diabetes Association (ADA) approximates that 37.3 million Americans had diabetes in 2019. In contradiction, approximately 1.9 million Americans, including 244,000 children and teenagers, had type 1 diabetes.

Geographic Overview

Increasing frequency of metabolic disorders to drive the North American market

North America held the largest metabolic testing market share due to the increasing frequency of metabolic disorders, heart diseases, and cardiovascular diseases and the advancement of equipment and technologies for metabolic testing. As per CDC in July 2022, coronary heart disease is the most widespread condition, impacting over 20.1 million people in the country who are 20 years of age or older.

Asia Pacific is forecast to experience the speediest growth during the projection period because of the rising need for high-quality medical solutions and escalating living standards. Soaring disbursement on research and development in the healthcare sector reinforced by public and private initiatives is also expected to spur market expansion. Additionally, public awareness and the rising elderly population are prodding the demand for metabolic testing.

Competitive Insight

Some prominent metabolic testing market key players include Agilent Technologies, AEI Technologies, Bruker Corporation, CORTEX Biophysik, COSMED, CareFusion Corporation, General Electric, Geratherm Medical, Inbody, Human Metabolome, KORR Medical, Koninklijke Philips NV, MGC Diagnostics, Metabolon, Microlife Medical, OSI Systems, Parvo Medics, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

