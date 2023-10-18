Future Electronics Solidifies as Leading Electronic Component Distributor in Health & Wellness Technologies

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is excited to announce its position as a key industry player in providing cutting-edge solutions for the health and wellness sector.

With an extensive portfolio of advanced electronic components tailored for health and wellness applications, Future Electronics solidifies its leadership in delivering innovative technologies to improve conditions in the healthcare industry.

As part of the worldwide campaign, Future Electronics will center themselves around four key, trending technology subsegments:

– Personal vital monitoring

– Exercise equipment

– Elderly care

– IV pumps

Future Electronics is committed to providing customers with state-of-the-art solutions across various health and wellness areas.

To learn more about the newly launched global initiative, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/our-solutions/health-and-wellness.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

