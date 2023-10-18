Dr. Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic Launches Refreshed Website

Birmingham, United Kingdom, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic in Birmingham is thrilled to announce the unveiling of its thoroughly revamped website. This fresh, user-friendly interface provides in-depth insights into the clinic’s diverse Ayurvedic services. It is a one-stop portal for patients seeking details about personalised consultations, treatments, therapies, and more.

Navigating through the newly launched website, https://www.drashokayurveda.co.uk/, visitors can access comprehensive information about the clinic’s holistic approach, intertwining Traditional Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Dietetics, Western Medicine, and Surgery.

Operating in both Birmingham and West Bromwich, Dr Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic remains committed to providing affordable Ayurvedic treatments for a plethora of ailments, including Heart and Lung diseases, Arthritis, Back Pain, Diabetes, PCOS, Menopause, Erectile Dysfunction, Colitis, IBS, Eczema, Psoriasis, and more. Furthermore, the clinic ensures flexibility by offering in-person and phone or digital consultations via WhatsApp and Skype.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Rawal, the Chief Physician & Director, remarked, “Our newly designed website aims to enhance interest and understanding of Ayurveda. Additionally, it showcases our specialty clinics’ pivotal role in promoting Ayurveda in the UK.”

The website also incorporates an online store, facilitating the purchase of herbal and nutritional health products. A dedicated blog space informs readers of the latest developments, trends, and guidelines within the Ayurvedic realm.

About Dr. Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic:

Nestled in the heart of Birmingham and West Bromwich, Dr Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic stands as a beacon of traditional Ayurvedic treatments. The clinic prides itself on a team of accredited Ayurvedic doctors, gastroenterologists, massage therapists, and lifestyle consultants. Their unique approach involves analysing each patient’s Tridosha Vatta – Pitta – Kapha balance, aiming to restore harmony and achieve holistic health.

. . .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Ashok Kumar

14, Frederick Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, West Midlands, B15 1JD

Website: https://www.drashokayurveda.co.uk/

Email: editor@drashokayurveda.co.uk

Phone No: (O) +44 121 4559494