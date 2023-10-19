Pet Supplements Industry To Be Driven By Increased Consumers Spending On Pet And Rise In Pet Humanization

Pet Supplements Industry Data Book Covers Skin & Coat Supplements, Hip & Joint Supplements and Digestive Health Supplements Market.

Global pet supplements industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & demographic framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The global pet supplements market size was estimated at a value of 1,951.08 million in 2022 and is expected to grow compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Skin & Coat Supplements Market Analysis & Forecast

The global skin & coat supplements market size was estimated at a value of USD 193.54 million in 2022 and is expected to grow compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The condition of skin and coat in pets is influenced by various factors, including diet, season, and life stage. Changes in these factors often result in variations in the appearance and texture of the animal’s coat and skin. During colder seasons, most animals tend to grow a thicker coat to provide insulation and protect themselves from the cold. Conversely, as the weather warms up, animals often shed their heavy winter coat to adapt to the rising temperatures. Dogs and cats initially have soft and fuzzy hair, but as they grow older, their coat becomes coarser. Pregnant or nursing pets may also experience changes in coat condition or hair loss due to hormonal fluctuations.

Considering the influence of season, and life stage on the skin and coat condition of animals, there is a growing market for skin and coat supplements. These supplements can provide essential nutrients to support a healthy and vibrant coat throughout different seasons and stages of a dog’s life. By addressing specific coat-related concerns and promoting overall skin health, these supplements can cater to the needs of dog owners who want to maintain the optimal appearance and condition of their pets’ skin and coats.

Hip & Joint Supplements Market Analysis & Forecast

The global hip & joint supplements market size was estimated at a value of USD 1,182.18 million in 2022 and is expected to grow compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Excessive joint pains can lead to limping, stiffness, reluctance to do things, stress, and anxiety in pets, which can be more dangerous than any other health problem, as a result, companies are launching innovative products such as hemp oil supplements and cannabis-related products to counter these issues among pets. Moreover, dietary supplements such as glucosamine and chondroitin are given to pets to help protect the joints and prevent arthritis. Several dogs and cats are given supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids as these offer anti-inflammatory benefits. These factors are expected to drive the demand for supplements that address hip and joint issues.

Innovations in hip and joint supplements include advancements in ingredient combinations, dosage forms, and delivery methods. Manufacturers are incorporating a diverse range of ingredients known to support joint health, such as glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), omega-3 fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants. By combining these ingredients in unique ways, they create effective and comprehensive formulations that target joint support and mobility.

Digestive Health Supplements Market Analysis & Forecast

The global digestive health supplements market size was estimated at USD 575.36 million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. Favourable outlook toward medical nutrition on account of rising prevalence of digestive diseases coupled with the rising number of weight management programs is expected to propel the growth. Growing health awareness has resulted in increasing per capita expenditure on digestive health supplements in the developed markets. High prevalence of digestive disorders in Japan, U.S., and several European countries is anticipated to further fuel the product demand.

Regulatory agencies demand scientific support and documented health effects before approving the claims made by companies. There have been cases of conflicts between the industry participants and regulatory agencies over such claims. Moreover, the need for different claim approvals for different countries, is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to continue registering significant demand for digestive health supplements over the forecast period. Many manufacturers are stepping up their efforts to increase their scale of operations within the developed regions such as North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high demand for digestive health products as key participants adopt strategies, such as the introduction of their brands in untapped economies of Southeast Asia. China, Japan, and India are among the largest regional markets for digestive health supplements, owing to the presence of a large consumer base. Rising product demand from countries, such as Japan and Australia is expected to strengthen the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Pet Supplements Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Companies have been implementing various strategic initiatives such as expansions, strengthening of online presence, and launching new products to gain a competitive advantage over others. Moreover, companies are trying to increase their brand recognition through various forms of media, the internet, social networking sites, and collaborations with celebrities in their respective regions to reach the widest possible audience.

Key players operating in the pet supplements industry are –

• Nestlé S.A.; Mars, Incorporated

• Zoetis Inc.

• Virbac

• NOW Foods

• Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

• FoodScience Corporation