Legionella Testing Market Key Vendors, Trends Demand & Growth Analysis 2032

According to research study, the global legionella testing market size & share was valued at USD 277.40 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 561.35 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

What is Legionella Testing? How Big is Legionella Testing Market Size & Share?

Overview

Legionella is a kind of bacteria that can cause a grave form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease. Legionella tests examine these bacteria in urine, sputum, or blood. The rapidly rising demand for the legionella testing market can be attributed to people needing these tests to determine if they have the disease. Getting the appropriate diagnosis and treatment may assist in averting life-threatening difficulties.

The increasing incidence of Legionella-related disorders and growing consciousness about their prohibitive management is anticipated to propel the market growth. Legionella can cause Legionellosis, a respiratory infection, and needs intensive care and hospitalization. Additionally, growing demand for speedily advanced diagnostic methods is anticipated to push the development of the market.

What Does the Report Include?

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as noneconomic factors

Provision of market value data for each segment and sub-segment

Points towards the region and segment that is anticipated to witness the speediest growth to dominate the market

Analysis by geography underscoring the intake of products or services in the region as well as indicating the factors that are impacting the market within each region

Detailed company profile consisting of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the prominent market players.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Pro-lab Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Alere

Roche Diagnostics

Eiken Chemical

Hologic

QIAGEN

Asahi Kasei Pharma

Environmental Safety Technologies

Phigenics

Hydrosense

Accepta

LuminUltra Technologies

BioAlert Solutions

Aquacert

DTK Water

Sens Solutions

Genomadix

Growth Driving Factors

The spread of waterborne legionella pneumonia pushed the market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in Europe, Australia, and the US, about 10 to 15 cases per million people are detected yearly. The pervasiveness of legionella illness differs vastly depending on the amount of surveillance and reporting. The legionella testing market size is expanding as waterborne legionella pneumonia is the most widespread cause of disease and outbreak worldwide. Legionella pneumophila and homogenous species are usually found in bodies of water, such as lakes, rivers, creeks, and hot springs.

The legionella testing market sales are soaring due to the growing aging population. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), it is expected that the global geriatric population, which was around about 524 million in 2010, is estimated to reach roughly 2 billion by 2050. Geriatric individuals are more disposed to catch legionella infections because of their weakened immune systems making the factor necessary for the market.

Recent Developments

In July 2021, for the revelation of legionella serogroups and species in building water systems, Phigenics initiated the Phigenics Validation Test (PVT) Next Day LegiPlex PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction). These test results are speedy, and they encounter the detection and precision restrictions of the International Standard Organization.

Segmental Analysis

The urine antigen testing segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on test type, the urine antigen testing segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. This is the most favored laboratory test for discovering bacteria in the urine. The legionella testing market demand is on the rise as, in juxtaposition, traditional culture media approaches, which require 7-8 days, can deliver the results the same day the sample is collected.

The water segment accounted for the second-largest market share

Based on application, the water testing segment accounted for the second largest market share. Legionella testing market trends include a workplace or any other building with water should carry out this testing to circumvent the spread of legionella. These bacteria thrive in water and are transmitted to humans and other animals through hot or cold water systems.

Legionella Testing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 561.35 Million Market Size 2022 Value USD 296.46 Million Expected CAGR Growth 8.3% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Pro-lab Diagnostics, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd., Hologic, Inc., QIAGEN, Takara Bio, Inc., Environmental Safety Technologies, Inc., Phigenics, Hydrosense, Accepta Ltd., LuminUltra Technologies Ltd., Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc., BioAlert Solutions, Pacific Water Technology, Aquacert Ltd., DTK Water, Sens Solutions, Genomadix, Inc., and Phigenics LLC. Segments Covered By Test Type, By Application, By End-User By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Increased number of illnesses linked with legionella to drive the North American market

North America held the largest legionella testing market share due to the increased number of illnesses linked with legionella and North America’s aging population committed to market growth for legionella testing. The region’s market is differentiated by a high rate of legionnaire disease diagnoses, a unique healthcare system, pronounced public consciousness of the illness, and stringent water examination needs.

Browse the Detail Report “Legionella Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Water Testing, IVD Testing), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Water Treatment Industries), By Test Type; By Region; Segment others Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/legionella-testing-market

Legionella Testing Market Report Highlights

Urine Antigen Testing segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, because it does not require respiratory fluid samples; sensitivity issues are also overcome.

North America is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the projected period, since Legionellosis and other associated diseases are so publicly recognised.

Diagnostic Labs segment accounted for a significant share. This is primarily due to faster lab results and it is highly preferred bacterial examination method.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the legionella testing market report based on product type, application end-user, and region:

By Test Type Outlook

Culture Media

Urine Antigen Testing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Serology

Direct Fluorescent Antibody

By Application Outlook

Water Testing

IVD Testing

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Water Treatment Industries

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

