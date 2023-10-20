Oral Irrigator Market: An Innovative Way to Create Holistic Products and Services

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Global Size of Oral Irrigator Market Estimated to Reach USD 1,443.98 Million by 2030, With 4.7% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Oral Irrigator Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Countertop, Cordless); By Application (Home, Dentistry); By Distributional Channel (Online, Offline); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

As per recent research report, the global oral irrigator market size was valued at USD 962.53 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,443.98 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

What is Oral Irrigator? How Big is Oral Irrigator Market Size?

Overview

Oral irrigators or water jets function by using pressurized water or mouthwash to do away with plaques from gaps between the teeth, around the gum margin, and into periodontal pockets. The rapid rise in demand for the oral irrigator market can be attributed to its increased usage as an orthodontic appliance and by people with crowns and bridges. It is the build-up of plaque from remaining food particles in the mouth that contributes to dental cavities, bad breath, and gum disease.

Dental issues are becoming more frequent due to various causes, such as developing dietary and lifestyle patterns, congenital disabilities, unhealthy eating patterns, and deficient dental treatment. The increasing prevalence of dental caries and tooth decay in the pediatric population has also led to market growth. The existence of congenital deformities such as cleft lip is also on the rise, which has escalated the demand for oral irrigators.

What Does the Report Include?

The report provides an exhaustive analysis of the market by product type, application, and region

The report caters to comprehensive information on factors influencing market growth, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities

The report includes an evaluation and forecast of micro markets and the overall market

The report predicts the market size in key regions

The report records and evaluates competitive landscape mapping, including product launches, technological advancements, mergers, and expansions.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Aquapick

Church & Dwight

Colgate-Palmolive

Dentaid

Fresh

GlaxoSmithKline

Hydro Floss

Interplak

Johnson & Johnson

Jetpik

Lion Corporation

Matwave

ORAL-B

PANASONIC

Philips

Procter & Gamble

Pro-Floss

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

WaterPik

Growth Driving Factors

Emancipation of new items, such as faucet-powered water flossers, to push the market

The oral irrigator market size is expanding due to the emancipation of new items such as the faucet-powered water flosser. For instance, each year, more than 12 new oral irrigators with distinguishing characteristics and technological enhancements are initiated. Contemporary water flossers usually have cordless systems embedded in them, some have rechargeable batteries, and some have locks on water tanks to prohibit leaks.

Oral irrigator market sales are soaring due to the rising usage of technologically progressive dental goods in home care settings. The proficiency with which oral irrigators can be found in pharmacies and other distribution channels such as internet portals influences both the demand and supply of the desired goods. These gadgets are cost-effective and easy to use.

Recent Developments

In August 2021, WATERPIK initiated a new product WATERPIK SONIC-FUSION® 2.0, which offers a convenient, effective, and compressed all-in-one brushing and flossing experience.

Segmental Analysis

Cordless oral irrigators accounted for the largest market share

Based on product, cordless oral irrigators accounted for the largest market share. The oral irrigator market demand is on the rise because of the growing usage of it in-home care. The cordless oral irrigator is a device that works on batteries and hence can be easily used and portable. They are available in both rechargeable and disposable models. Further, it is cost-effective and more straightforward to carry than a countertop oral irrigator.

A home segment to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period

Based on application, the home segment accounts for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. It is also estimated to speedily grow the segment during the forecast period. Increasing consciousness regarding high-tech, user-friendly oral irrigation devices has propelled the industry’s growth. Oral irrigator market trends include the removal of plaque and reducing bleeding of gums, gingivitis, periodontal pathogen, and inflammatory mediators are various recipients that extend the segment’s growth.

Oral Irrigator Market: Report Scope

Geographic Overview

An increasing number of patients suffering from periodontal disease to drive the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the largest oral irrigator market share due to the increasing number of patients suffering from periodontal disease in this region has augmented the growth in Asia Pacific and is anticipated to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. Growing adoption of an unhealthy diet, poor oral care, and consciousness about oral hygiene in emerging nations such as India and China are pushing the oral irrigation markets in Asia.

North America is expected to grow fastest over the forecast period due to the easy availability of the product, high consciousness about dental hygiene, and increasing adoption of technologically advanced products. Also, various periodontology disorders, such as gum disease, have observed a rise in this region.

Browse the Detail Report "Oral Irrigator Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Countertop, Cordless); By Application (Home, Dentistry); By Distributional Channel (Online, Offline); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Oral Irrigator market report based on product, application, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Outlook

Countertop

Cordless

By Application Outlook

Home

Dentistry

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

