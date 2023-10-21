KYOCERA AVX Passive Antenna Solutions Featured By Future Electronics in THE EDGE Newsletter

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently featured KYOCERA AVX Passive Antenna Solutions in the latest edition of their newsletter, THE EDGE.

KYOCERA AVX is a key supplier in the telecommunications industry. Their products drive innovation in the smart-home world, allowing users to have a more connected and automated home.

As smart-home technologies continue to advance, Future Electronics is proud to offer KYOCERA AVX Passive Antenna Solutions, allowing customers to develop new technologies and devices for a connected world.

KYOCERA AVX components provide reliable solutions for telecommunication and smart-home needs. Stay up-to-date with the entire suite of KYOCERA AVX products by visiting https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/kyocera-avx-passive-and-active-antennas . To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit: http://www.FutureElectronics.com .

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

