Golf Apparel Market Forecast Analysis by Product, End-use & Region

The global golf apparel market was valued at USD 4.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.61 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030. This steady growth is supported by evolving consumer preferences, product innovation, and the increasing popularity of golf as both a recreational and lifestyle sport.

Rising participation in golf worldwide, driven by higher disposable incomes and an increasing emphasis on health and wellness, is fueling demand for golf-specific clothing. Additionally, the sport is gaining traction among younger consumers, particularly Generation Z, who favor stylish, performance-oriented, and sustainable apparel. This shift is encouraging manufacturers to focus on modern designs, comfort-enhancing fabrics, and eco-friendly materials.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global golf apparel market in 2023, generating revenue of USD 2.2 billion, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. golf apparel market was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

By product type, topwear, including T-shirts and jackets, accounted for the largest revenue share, exceeding USD 1.5 billion in 2023.

By distribution channel, retail sales of golf apparel were valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Download a free sample PDF of the Golf Apparel Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.42 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.61 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.9%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Competitive Landscape

The golf apparel market is relatively consolidated, with strong competition among established global brands such as Callaway Golf Company, Under Armour, Nike, and Adidas. Market participants focus on product innovation, brand collaborations, athlete endorsements, and sustainability initiatives to strengthen their market presence. Smaller regional players operate in niche markets but hold comparatively limited market shares.

Key Players Include:

Nike, Inc. (U.S.)

Adidas AG (Germany)

Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.)

Callaway Golf Company (U.S.)

PUMA SE (Germany)

Amer Sports Corporation (Finland)

TaylorMade Golf Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Mizuno Corporation (Japan)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (U.S.)

PING (U.S.)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (U.S.)

Fila (South Korea)

Greg Norman Collection (U.S.)

Fairway and Greene (U.S.)

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global golf apparel market is set for sustained growth, driven by increasing golf participation, rising fashion-conscious consumers, and advancements in performance fabrics. The integration of style, comfort, and sustainability into golfwear offerings is expected to further enhance demand. With expanding opportunities in emerging markets and continuous innovation by leading brands, the market is well-positioned for consistent expansion throughout the forecast period.