CoreTigo’s Industrial Wireless Automation for Enhanced Flexibility and Capacity at Rockwell Automation Fair 2023

Netanya, Israel, 2023-Oct-21

At Stand 442 CoreTigo will be showcasing its innovative IO-Link Wireless technology, which is the enabler of numerous advanced wireless industrial automation solutions that are making factory automation flexible and faster. These include enhanced capabilities for Condition Monitoring and IIOT, Machine Optimization, and Independent Cart Technology.

For Independent Cart Technology, CoreTigo’s partner VAHLE Group will be displaying at Stand 440 (adjacent to CoreTigo) a wireless and contactless smart conveying system. The system integrates CoreTigo’s wireless communication in combination with VAHLE’s contactless power onto an iTrak system, resulting in the ultimate flexible and agile machine – enabling real-time control on actuators, while in constant motion.

CoreTigo’s annual presence at the Rockwell Automation Fair represents the continuous transformation and evolution of Rockwell Automation’s ecosystem. By enabling new and never-before-possible applications through industrial-grade real-time wireless communication for control and monitoring, CoreTigo is setting a new standard in the industry.

As a result of this ongoing contribution to Rockwell Automation and its partners, CoreTigo was recently awarded as Rockwell Automation’s Technology Partner of the Year 2023 EMEA. This underscores CoreTigo’s commitment to advancing the automation industry and the role it plays in Rockwell Automation’s technology landscape.

CoreTigo’s representatives will also be lecturing in the partner solutions session titled “Empowering Flexible Factory Automation through IO-Link Wireless Motion Control Solution.” These sessions are scheduled for:

– Monday, November 6th at 10:00 am EST

– Wednesday, November 8th at 3:00 pm EST

Visitors to the event are encouraged to schedule a personal meeting with CoreTigo’s representatives through the official website at coretigo.com/rockwell-automation-fair-2023 to explore the transformative possibilities offered by CoreTigo’s solutions 1 on 1.

Following Rockwell Automation Fair, CoreTigo will continue to showcase its industrial wireless automation solutions at SPS 2023, at Messe Nuremberg, Germany, as part of the Rockwell Automation booth. Here, attendees will have another opportunity to see how CoreTigo’s technology enhances the Rockwell ecosystem by leveraging its IO-Link Wireless technology.

Visit CoreTigo at Stand 442 at the Rockwell Automation Fair in Boston, and experience the power of wireless communication, flexibility, and agility in action.

For more information about CoreTigo, please visit coretigo.com

CoreTigo

CoreTigo enables faster and more flexible manufacturing by providing high-performance machine digitalization, wireless connectivity and edge solutions for machine builders, system integrators and industrial equipment manufacturers. CoreTigo’s products enable the design and retrofit of machines and production lines that were not possible before. These solutions increase flexibility, adaptivity and modularity, resulting in cost effectiveness, increased productivity and downtime reduction. Embraced by industrial leaders, CoreTigo’s solutions are based on the IO-Link Wireless global standard, which is fit for harsh factory environments and motion control applications, providing the most reliable wireless connectivity for millions of sensors, actuators and industrial devices worldwide.