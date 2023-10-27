Celtic Horizon Tours Launches New Luxury Rail Tour of Ireland’s Coastal Cities

KILDARE, IRELAND, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Celtic Horizon Tours, Ireland’s premier travel agency, is excited to announce the launch of their new 5-day luxury rail tour “Coastlines of Ireland.” This small group tour will allow travelers to explore Ireland’s famous coastal cities in first-class style aboard Irish Rail’s premier carriages.

“We’re thrilled to offer our clients this intimate, relaxing way to experience Ireland’s vibrant port cities,” said Seamus O’Neil, owner of Celtic Horizon Tours. “From Dublin’s bustling streets to Galway’s winding medieval lanes, Ireland’s urban coastal centers each have their own unique character and magic. Now travelers can sit back, sip Irish whiskey, and soak up gorgeous views of the Irish Sea through oversized windows as our luxury train whisks them between destinations.”

The tour includes first-class rail travel between Dublin, Wexford, Waterford, Cobh, Kinsale, and Galway. Travelers will spend two nights in Dublin, Wexford, and Galway, with excursions and meals included at each stop. Attractions include Dublin’s Trinity College to see the Book of Kells, Waterford’s House of Crystal, the seaside village of Kinsale, and a private boat tour to see the lighthouses of Galway Bay.

Accommodations will be 5-star hotels in the city centers, allowing travelers easy access to attractions. The intimate group size of just 14 passengers ensures a personalized, hospitality-focused tour. Each leg of the journey will feature local food, drink, and live music performed right in the luxury carriages.

Tour Highlights Include:

First-class rail travel with panoramic views

Local food/drink tastings on board

Live traditional Irish music performances

2 nights in Dublin, Wexford & Galway

Luxury 5-star city center hotels

Entry fees to top attractions

Expert Celtic Horizon Tour Director

Pricing for the 5-day Coastlines of Ireland rail tour starts at €2,499 euros per person, excluding airfare. Tours will run April through October 2023. Spaces are limited so early booking is recommended. Visit celtichorizontours.com for full itinerary details and booking.

“This new luxury rail tour allows you to experience the vibrant soul of Ireland’s favorite coastal cities in comfort and style,” said O’Neil. “It’s a relaxed, indulgent way to see the top sights and hidden gems of Dublin, Galway and Ireland’s southeastern shores. Whether you’re a train aficionado, city lover, or first-time visitor, our team can’t wait to showcase the best of Ireland’s urban coastal treasures on this exciting new tour.”

Contact: Jennifer, Travel Manager – Celtic Horizon Tours +353 1 629 2000