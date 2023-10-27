Devart’s dotConnect Universal Clinches Bronze in Visual Studio Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards

Prague, Czech Republic, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — We are thrilled to announce that Devart’s dotConnect Universal has been honored with the bronze award in the General Development Tools category at the 2023 Visual Studio Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards: https://blog.devart.com/dotconnect-universal-clinches-bronze-in-visual-studio-magazine-readers-choice-awards.html

This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions for developers and our continuous efforts to enhance the development experience.

Visual Studio Magazine’s annual awards highlight the most innovative and valuable tools in the industry, as chosen by the magazine’s readers. This year, dotConnect Universal stood out among the competition, earning the admiration of developers and industry professionals alike.

The dotConnect Universal product is designed to provide a universal solution for data connectivity in various development environments. Its versatility, efficiency, and user-friendly features have contributed to its success and recognition by the developer community.

We are honored to receive the bronze award in the General Development Tools category. This recognition is a result of our team’s dedication to creating tools that empower developers and streamline their workflows.

The Visual Studio Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards are highly regarded in the industry, and winning in the General Development Tools category is a significant achievement for Devart. We would like to express our gratitude to the readers and the entire community for their support and trust in dotConnect Universal.

As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to innovation and excellence in providing tools that meet the evolving needs of developers. This award serves as motivation to continue pushing boundaries and delivering solutions that make a positive impact on the development community.