Lucintel Forecasts Global Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $2.27 billion by 2030.

https://www.lucintel.com/ovarian-cancer-diagnostics-market.aspxAccording to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market looks promising with opportunities in the cancer diagnostic center, hospital laboratory, and research institute markets. The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach an estimated $2.27 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of ovarian cancer, increasing awareness towards cancer, and rising demand for improved and enhanced diagnostic processess and techniques.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in ovarian cancer diagnostics market to 2030 by product (instruments and kits & reagents), diagnosis type (imaging, blood test, and biopsy), cancer type (epithelial tumor, germ cell, and stromal cell tumor), end use (cancer diagnostic centers, hospital laboratories, and research institutes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, imaging, blood test, and biopsy are the major segments of ovarian cancer diagnostics market by diagnosis type. Lucintel forecasts that imaging is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing emphasis on early cancer detection and staging.

Within this market, hospital laboratories will remain the largest segment due to growing inflow of patient for cancer diagnosis in hospitals, rising consumer awareness, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructures.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of ovarian cancer, surge in elderly population, and presence of leading market players in the region.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Tosoh, Luminex Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ngenebio, Abbott, Siemens healthcare, Myriad genetics, and Bio-rad laboratories are the major suppliers in the ovarian cancer diagnostics market.

