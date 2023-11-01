Electro Rent Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with AFL for Fujikura Splicers

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ —

This agreement enhances the existing relationship between AFL and Electro Rent by adding the ability for Electro Rent to offer splicers and related products for sale in North America to complement the rental services Electro Rent already provides.

AFL’s Fujikura splicers are critical to supporting network and fiber installation, especially in 5G, where fiber optic technology is essential for fronthaul and backhaul buildout. “Today, 5G technology, data centers, and telecom continue to be strategically important growth sectors in the US infrastructure. This new distribution agreement with AFL allows us to better serve our customers by providing quality equipment to meet our customer’s test and measurement requirements,” said Stijn Sallaerts, Vice President of Product Group for Electro Rent.

“For AFL, bringing quality products with quality support closer to those who require them is of the highest priority. Fujikura fusion splicers pair well with Electro Rent’s other quality solutions and can now be provided together when they’re needed most for time-sensitive repairs and new builds,” said Lucas Mays, AFL Product Line Manager.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale, and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers, and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

www.electrorent.com

About Electro Rent

Electro Rent is a global leader in test and technology solutions that enable customers to accelerate innovation and optimize investments. Electro Rent’s rental, leasing, sales, and asset management solutions serve leading innovators in communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, education, and general electronics and have been doing so since 1965. For more information about Electro Rent, please visit https://www.electrorent.com.

Electro Rent Corporation

8511 Fallbrook Avenue, Suite 200, West Hills, 91304

ACRIS George

Phone : –

Fax : –

george.acris@electrorent.com