Mass Engineered Timber Industry: The Future Of Sustainable Construction

Global mass-engineered timber sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Cross laminated Timber Market Report Highlights

The global cross laminated timber market size is expected to reach USD 1.18 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2030.

• The adhesive bonded Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 88.2% in 2022 due to its well-developed traditional market in Europe and North America, and the high strength of adhesives used for the bonding of planks. The manufacturing cost of adhesive bonded cross laminated timber is less as compared to mechanically fastened cross laminated timber, owing to less usage of machinery. In addition, the adhesive-bonded cross laminated timber panels can be converted to biofuel pellets at the end of their life cycle

• The residential application segment led the cross laminated timber market in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the rising residential construction globally owing low-interest rates on housing loans and government initiative for the development of residential apartments

• Europe is expected to dominate the regional market for cross laminated timber and accounted for a CAGR of 14.6%, owing to the growth of residential construction activities in the region. Germany is one of the largest manufacturing destinations globally for automobiles, chemicals, fast-moving consumer goods (FLCGs), food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. As a result, the companies dealing in the above mentioned products have established their commercial offices and manufacturing units in the country. This is projected to offer vast application scope for cross laminated timber in new establishments in Germany

• Governments in several countries, such as Qatar, UAE, and Lebanon, are greatly emphasizing sustainability and have created various green building rating systems for the incorporation of environmental aspects in the modern construction industry. For instance, as per Qatar’s global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), the country is promoting the usage of eco-friendly materials for construction as a substitute for traditional materials, thus driving the market growth of cross laminated timber market

• The market players focus on gaining various constructional projects in institutional and industrial construction, replacing concrete as a primary building material to gain a competitive advantage. Small-scale players in the market are also adopting such strategies to increase their penetration in the market

Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Report Highlights

The global laminated veneer lumber market size is expected to reach USD 1.07 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

• The laminated veneer lumber (LVL) product category is one of the most cost-effective sustainable building materials that offer high reliability and extreme structural strength.

• LVL material offers a wide range of products for construction applications such as headers, roadway signposts, I-joists, columns, beams, and lintels formwork.

• In addition, the high strength capabilities of LVL material when compared with solid timber positions it as an ideal choice for the construction of trusses, truss chords, pitched rafters, and purlins.

• Although currently, the residential application segment is dominating the market for laminated veneer lumber, the non-residential applications are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

• This growth is expected to be backed by the effective, efficient, and economical structural solutions provided by the LVL portal frame material.

Glue Laminated Timber Market Report Highlights

The global glue laminated timber market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.24 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

• The market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value from 2017 to 2025 on account of growing concerns regarding environmental degradation as well as increasing awareness among consumers. The residential segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025 owing to the expanding application scope in the sector for glulam due to its aesthetic appeal.

• Europe was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness significant consumption in the future, aided by the presence of Italy and Germany as major markets for glulam

• Key market players include Boise Cascade Co.; Calvert Company, Inc.; Pfeifer Holz GmbH; Setra Group AB; Canfor Corporation; Schilliger Holz AG.; Structurlam; Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG; Binderholz GmbH; B & K Structures; Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG; and Meiken Lamwood Corp. The companies mainly focus on extensive innovation and increasing their production capacities to meet the global demand.

Competitive Landscape

The mass-engineered timber market is less competitive owing to the presence of a limited number of manufacturers consolidated majorly in Europe and North America, serving major geographies across the globe including Asia Pacific. These manufacturers compete based on product quality such as wood thermal resistance, surface finish, and prices to increase their applications in commercial, industrial, and residential buildings. The market players focus on gaining various construction projects in institutional and industrial construction, replacing concrete as a primary building material to gain a competitive advantage.

Key players operating in the Mass-Engineered Timber Industry are –

• Mohawk Industries, Inc.

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

• Binderholz GmbH

• XLam

• Sterling Solutions LLC

• Schilliger Holz AG

• KLH Massivholz GmbH

• B&K Structures

• Eugen Decker & WebMan