Laundry Care Industry: Revenue Driver Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Laundry Care Industry Data Book – Laundry Sanitizer, Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s laundry care industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Laundry Care Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Laundry Sanitizer Market Report Highlights

The global Laundry Sanitizer Market size was valued at USD 37.33 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Technology is constantly evolving, creating numerous opportunities for laundry service providers in general

One of the most significant trends and technological advancements in this market has been the introduction of online laundry services, and as the number of service providers grows, the demand for laundry sanitizers is likely to increase

The plain laundry sanitizer segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The demand for plain laundry sanitizers is high as they are effective in eliminating microbes and neutralizing odors, and ensure that clothing remains fresh & clean

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The increasing health consciousness and awareness about personal hygiene, coupled with rising concerns about communicable diseases, has led to the high demand for laundry sanitizers in the Asia Pacific region

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Laundry Care Industry Data Book – Laundry Sanitizer, Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Laundry Detergent Market Report Highlights

The global Laundry Detergent Market size was valued at USD 82.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.

In response to diverse consumer needs, laundry detergents are being formulated for specific purposes, such as baby laundry, sports gear, delicate fabrics, or brightening white clothes.

These specialty detergents cater to niche markets and offer targeted solutions. For instance, The Laundress offers eco-friendly and plant-based laundry detergents.

They offer a variety of products formulated for different purposes, including options for baby clothing, delicate fabrics, and specialty items like cashmere.

Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market Report Highlights

The global Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market size was valued at USD 17.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Fabric softeners and conditioners are preferred by consumers for a variety of reasons as part of their laundry care regimen, including fabric protection, wrinkle reduction, smell enhancement, easy ironing, static cling reduction, and more.

The market for fabric softeners and conditioners is expected to gain momentum from millennials’ growing preference for premium products.

However, millennials also have a propensity to neglect laundry maintenance. As a result, to draw in younger customers, personal care companies are implementing social media promotions and marketing.

Go through the table of content of Laundry Care Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. The manufacturers in the market aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multinational players are aiming to achieve business growth in the regional market through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Key players operating in the Laundry Care Industry are:

ITC Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd.

Micro Balance Health Products

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Spectrum Brands Inc.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter