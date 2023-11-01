Lucintel Forecasts the Global Pyroligenous Acid Market to Reach 68.8 by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global pyroligenous acid market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture, food processing, and healthcare applications. The global pyroligenous acid market is expected to reach an estimated $68.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for organic fertilizers and pesticides and substantial adoption of wood vinegar among plant cultivators.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in pyroligenous acid market to 2030 by type (food grade, industry grade, pharmaceutical grade, and others), application (agriculture, food processing, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, food grade, industry grade, and pharmaceutical grade are the major segments of pyroligenous acid market by type. Lucintel forecasts that food grade is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, agriculture will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for pyroligenous acid in this sector to improve soil quality and crop yields.

North America will remain the largest region due to significant population’s demand for processed food and widespread adoption of bio-based farming composts in the region.

Tagrow, Fang Zhou Bio-Technology, Nohken-Techno, Yixin Bio-Energy, Aoki-Bussan, Shenglong, Naratanka, Doishouten, Huazhuo, and Shinlim Chamsoot are the major suppliers in the pyroligenous acid market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Brewery Equipment Market

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market

Flexible Heater Market

Food & Beverage Industry Pump Market

Industrial Evaporators Market

Industrial Refrigeration System Market