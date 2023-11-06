TEAB ALATER, Qatar’s First Luxury Niche Perfume, to Debut at Beauty World Middle East Dubai 2023

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — TEAB ALATER, the pioneering luxury niche perfume brand hailing from the heart of Qatar, is set to captivate fragrance enthusiasts and connoisseurs at Beauty World Middle East 2023 in Dubai. This prestigious event will serve as the backdrop for the exclusive debut of TEAB ALATER’s exceptional perfume line, marking a remarkable milestone for the brand.Founded in 2020, TEAB ALATER has been steadily forging its identity in the world of haute perfumery. The brand’s perfumes are meticulously crafted in Italy and France, showcasing the artistry and expertise of two of the world’s foremost perfume-making nations.

“We are excited to present our collection to the discerning audience at Beauty World Middle East 2023,” said Hassen Alasmakh, CEO of TEAB ALATER. “Our mission is to redefine luxury through fragrances that are both unique and enchanting, and we believe that Beauty World Middle East is the perfect stage to introduce our vision to the world.”

TEAB ALATER’s commitment to excellence is mirrored in its dedication to using pristine, pure, and authentic ingredients. These carefully selected elements are blended in extreme concentrations to ensure the creation of fragrances that are unrivaled in their complexity and nuance. Each TEAB ALATER perfume is a work of olfactory art, a testament to the craftsmanship and creativity of the brand’s talented perfumers.

Shamshuduha Armar, Head of Brand and Marketing of TEAB ALATER, shared the brand’s enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil our extraordinary collection at Beauty World Middle East 2023. Our mission is to redefine luxury through fragrances that are as unique as they are enchanting, and we believe that Beauty World serves as the quintessential canvas to introduce our olfactory opus to the world.”

TEAB ALATER invites all fragrance enthusiasts, industry professionals, and visitors to discover the true essence of luxury through its exclusive perfume collection. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the art of fragrance-making at its finest.

For more information about TEAB ALATER and their luxurious perfume collection, please visit www.teabalater.com or stop by their booth at Beauty World Middle East 2023 in Dubai.

About TEAB ALATER:

TEAB ALATER is a luxury niche perfume brand founded in 2020, with its roots deeply embedded in the cultural and olfactory heritage of Qatar. Crafted in Italy and France, TEAB ALATER perfumes are a testament to the brand’s dedication to using only the purest and most authentic ingredients, resulting in fragrances that are both exquisite and unparalleled in their complexity. TEAB ALATER is committed to redefining luxury through the art of perfume-making.