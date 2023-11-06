Microchip MCP3564R ADC Featured by Future Electronics in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently featured the Microchip MCP3564R ADC in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The MCP3564R by Microchip is a low-noise 24-bit Delta-Sigma Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), with eight single-ended or four differential input channels and a programmable data rate of up to 153.6 kSPS. It offers integrated features such as internal Vref, oscillator, temperature sensor and burnout sensor detection, in order to reduce system component count and total solution cost.

The Microchip MCP3564R ADC is fully configurable with an Oversampling Ratio (OSR) from 32 to 98304 and gain from 0.33X to 64X. It includes an internal sequencer (SCAN mode) with multiple monitor channels and a 24-bit timer to be able to automatically create conversion loop sequences without needing MCU communications. Advanced security features such as CRC and register map lock, can guarantee configuration locking and integrity as well as communication data integrity for secure environments.

The MCP3561R and MCP3562R are similar devices with one differential (two single-ended) and two differential (four single-ended) input channels respectively. Both have equivalent performance and functionality to the MCP3564R.

