Shreekant Patil Conducts NIMA Startup Hub Workshop, Empowering Women Entrepreneurs with Digital Marketing and e-Commerce

Nashik, Maharashtra, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — On November 2, 2023, NIMA Startup Hub (NIMA Nashik) successfully conducted a workshop on digital marketing and e-Commerce marketplace, specifically tailored for startups and women entrepreneurs. The session focused on providing valuable insights and guidance on utilizing online platforms to maximize leads and expand businesses.

The workshop was held at NIMA House in Nashik, and it was an honor to have esteemed guest speaker, NIMA Startup Hub, Chairman CE Shreekant Patil, who also serves as a Startup India mentor. The workshop was attended by over 100 aspiring women entrepreneurs and startup owners from various industries, with the NIMA President as the esteemed chief guest and the General Secretary as moderator present as well.

During the session, CE. Shreekant Patil provided valuable information about the Khadi India initiative by the Government of India. As the festive season, including Diwali, approaches, it is crucial for small business owners to boost sales. Mr. Patil shared in-depth knowledge on how these entrepreneurs can onboard as sellers on the Khadi India platform and leverage the power of digital marketing to attract orders and grow their businesses.

The workshop proved to be highly insightful and beneficial for the participants. It offered practical strategies and real-life examples, empowering women entrepreneurs to navigate the digital landscape with confidence. The engaging session left attendees feeling inspired, motivated, and equipped with the necessary tools to embark on their online journey.

NIMA Startup Hub continues to remain committed to supporting startups and women entrepreneurs in their quest for growth and success. By organizing such workshops, NIMA aims to foster a thriving ecosystem that encourages innovation, collaboration, and empowerment.

For further information, about Shreekant Patil – https://medium.com/@shreekant-patil-mentor

About CE Shreekant Patil :

Shreekant Patil is a reputable determine in India’s entrepreneurial environment, regarded for his role as a Startup India mentor and his management because the Chairman of NIMA Startup Hub, Nashik. He is devoted to nurturing and empowering budding entrepreneurs, with a special recognition on women in enterprise. CE Shreekant Patil’s knowledge in entrepreneurship, coupled together with his ardour for mentoring, has made him a catalyst for effective alternate within the commercial enterprise network.