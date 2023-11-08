DUQM PETROCHEMICAL SITES OPT FOR AN ERGONOMICALLY SUSTAINED WORK ENVIRONMENT STUDIED AND DESIGNED BY AESTHETIX

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — One of the largest front-end engineering and design firms globally, John Wood Group PLC, selected Aesthetix to do the ergonomics study and design consulting for the Duqm Petrochemical sites, which are owned by the Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company (DRPIC).

In order to assist in creating the work environment around them and increase employee welfare and productivity, ergonomics draws on a number of fundamental scientific disciplines, such as physiology, biomechanics, psychology, anthropometry, occupational hygiene, and kinesiology.

Aesthetix, one of the leading companies in the industry providing turnkey ergonomics solutions that demand the highest level of technical competence, was selected as the project’s primary ergonomics consultant. The scope of work encompassed architectural services and ergonomic study for DRPIC CCR, NGLCCR, and PDCR CCR.

“It has been a difficult task to keep personnel comfortable without compromising their productivity, particularly in the energy sector. This is where the ergonomics study truly finds a sweet spot. Understanding that when your business succeeds, it’s also improving people’s lives always feels wonderful,” according to Subeesh Subair, Interface Manager at Aesthetix.

The shareholders of Duqm and Petrochemical Industries Company (DRPIC), which are Oman Oil Company (OOC) and Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI), a division of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), have been organizing to establish integrated refinery and petrochemical projects in Duqm as part of the Sultanate of Oman’s economic development.

