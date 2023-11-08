Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry: Regional Estimates and Demand Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry Data Book – Companion Animal, Livestock, Wildlife Animal Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry generated over USD 792.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.69 % over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s veterinary rehabilitation services industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Growth & Trends

The global companion animal rehabilitation services market size is expected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 11.42% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in number of veterinary rehabilitators, growing prevalence of orthopedic and musculoskeletal problems in pet animals, significant pet ownership rates, rising pet humanization trends, and increased awareness among pet parents regarding the advantages of drug-free and non-invasive rehabilitation treatments are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Rehabilitation services are highly considered for companion animals to provide them numerous benefits such as improved coordination & balance, increased range of motion, increased muscle strength, weight loss for obese pets, and reduced pain or inflammation post-surgery, among others. The major goal of physical rehabilitation in pet cats and dogs is to speed healing, decrease pain or discomfort, and improve their well-being. Several pet care centers are offering advanced rehab services with a wide range of programs, to aid animals to recover from injury, chronic diseases, and surgery.

Pet rehabilitation therapies have evolved in the past few years, from being a niche service to becoming a popular veterinary treatment option. It utilizes a range of non-invasive techniques to improve pets’ overall health and mobility with directed exercises. Due to its growing availability & awareness in both developed & emerging economies, rehabilitation services are offered significantly in animals similar to humans. Dogs and horses involved in sporting activities are widely known to be benefited from rehabilitation services with high patient compliance. Although pet rehabilitation therapies have been in the industry for a longer time, the demand has recently increased due to its advancing treatments, independently or together with several other therapies, to maximize the benefits.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry Data Book – Companion Animal, Livestock, Wildlife Animal Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Growth & Trends

The global livestock animal rehabilitation services market size is expected to reach USD 371.42 million by 2030, expanding at 11.87% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is largely driven by the factors such as improving access to veterinary care in rural farm areas, the rising number of farm animal rehabilitators, and the growing livestock population in developing nations. Furthermore, rising awareness among farmers about the availability of various rehabilitation therapies, and the increasing prevalence of diseases such as lameness, affect the mobility of livestock.

Livestock species are often exposed to several risks of potential injuries in farm zones. For instance, cattle species are frequently reported with wounds like hoof cracks, back injuries, and joint trauma & sprains, which lead to severe pain, inflammation, lameness, and immobility. For lame livestock species, regardless of the cause, the rehabilitation therapies such as lasers are known to provide beneficial effects. In addition, other therapies, such as manual massages and hydrotherapy, are performed significantly in cattle and ruminant species to treat muscular or joint inflammations. Furthermore, increasing adoption rates of non-invasive therapeutic procedures in food-producing animals also enhance their healthy productivity with fewer medications.

The market was negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the closure of rehab centers with limited access to veterinary care. The announcement of nationwide lockdowns and movement restrictions led veterinary rehabilitators and farmers to face obstacles in obtaining non-invasive therapies during the year 2020. However, the market quickly recovered in the following year with ease of restrictions coupled with resumed veterinary clinics & hospital admissions.

Go through the table of content of Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Veterinary Rehabilitation Services industry are:

Blue Springs Animal Rehabilitation Center

Essex Animal Hospital

Triangle Veterinary Referral Hospital

Butterwick animal rehab clinic Ltd.

Animal Rehab and Conditioning Center

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter