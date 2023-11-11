AUTHOR LEE GLOVER’S NEW BOOK “FIELD TRIP: MY YEARS ON A JOHNS ISLAND FARM” REACHES INTERNATIONAL BESTSELLER

Author Lee Glover’s new book “Field Trip: My Years on a Johns Island Farm” explores the people and history of Johns Island, as well as its evolution through the years.

Glover shares, “Change is constant. It’s happening all around us all the time. At this very moment, all across America, cities, towns, and communities are changing. Populations shift, incomes fluctuate, and social norms evolve. Change is a huge concept.

“And just south of Charleston, South Carolina, Johns Island was a tiny community until it wasn’t.”

Born-and-raised Johns Island resident Lee Glover tells the story of the evolution of his home from a rural agrarian setting to a rapidly changing sea island of the Low Country. Traditionally, Johns Island produced millions of pounds of fresh produce that was shipped all across America every year. Each summer, workers

of all descriptions, and in numbers sometimes surpassing the island’s total population, flocked to participate in the harvest. By August, everything was serenely calm once again. Then, in the late twentieth century, a massive change in industry from agriculture to tourism saw the once-quiet community transform into something vastly different.

“Field Trip” is a deeply personal documentation of this change to preserve some of the times, events, and people that are rapidly fading into history. Through remembrances and shared history, the reader will learn the trials and joys of growing the food we eat and the intricacies of working with many different people. Going deeper than just the industrial history of Johns Island, the book is a lesson on how fellowship is one of several essential ingredients to having meaningful and enduring relationships. It is a glue that helps to hold relationships together during challenging times of change.

“Lee Glover has written a lovely story of growing up in a particular time and place where relationships of mutual respect were the thing that mattered and sustained: between humans and the natural world, between families and neighbors and co-workers from generation to generation,” writes the Reverend Louise Weld.

“Anyone who reads this book will be blessed by Lee’s love of the life he chose to live and the land he was blessed to steward. Indeed, this is a book about the farmers whose calling was to put food on our tables. His descriptions of farming and distributing the crops he grew are remarkable and eye-opening, as is his affection for the entire process. It would seem that in farming, marketing, weathering hard times, and everything else in life, the most effective tool for success is making and keeping good connections.

“The respect he shows for the land and for those who worked hard (and also played hard) with him to steward that land testify to his openness and generosity of spirit. This is a quietly joyful account with lessons for us who live in a world of high conflict and division. Lee reminds us of the infinite value of life lived in relationships of mutual respect.

“He’s a fine storyteller with an abiding sense that all of life is a gift to be received and enjoyed with humor, reverence, and thanksgiving.”

Lee Glover, a fifth-generation farmer on Johns Island, has a deep-rooted connection to the land, from his island childhood in the 1950s to witnessing the island’s transformation. In his book “Field Trip,” Glover takes readers on a captivating journey through Johns Island’s rich history, preserving its unique heritage and highlighting the enduring bond among its people.

With firsthand experience, Glover played a role in the drastic changes that shaped the island’s landscape, from the tomato industry’s peak in the 1980s to

its eventual decline by 2000. Beyond farming, Glover extended his reach by packing, selling, and shipping his products, collaborating with farmers from Florida, Kentucky, and Belize. While no longer tending the land, Glover finds joy in his family, his church, and staying connected to long-time friends. Through his enthusiastic voice and wealth of experiences, Lee Glover brings Johns Island’s vibrant stories to life.

Readers can purchase “Field Trip: My Years on a Johns Island Farm: The story of why one end of Johns Island was so special at one point in time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

