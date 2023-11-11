Bringing Fun Back to Dentistry: 110 Dental & Orthodontics Pioneers Kid-Centric Care in Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, TX, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — In a delightful twist on traditional dental care, 110 Dental & Orthodontics proudly announces its specialization in Kid-Centric Care, reaffirming the commitment to making dental visits an enjoyable experience for children in Whitehouse.

Led by the dynamic Dr. Alan Anderson, 110 Dental & Orthodontics recognizes that instilling positive oral health habits from a young age is crucial. “We believe that a trip to the dentist should be a positive and fun experience for children. Our Kid-Centric Care is designed to create an environment where kids feel comfortable, engaged, and excited about their oral health,” says Dr. Anderson.

What sets 110 Dental & Orthodontics apart is the integration of playfulness into every aspect of the dental experience. From the vibrant and welcoming waiting area to the specially designed treatment rooms, the clinic has transformed the traditional perception of dentistry into an adventure for young patients.

The Kid-Centric Care approach includes gentle and interactive dental procedures, coupled with education on the importance of maintaining a healthy smile. The clinic understands that building a positive relationship with the dentist early on contributes to a lifetime of good oral health habits.

Dr. Alan Anderson, the spokesperson for 110 Dental & Orthodontics, expresses enthusiasm about the impact of Kid-Centric Care. “By making dental visits enjoyable, we hope to foster a positive attitude towards oral health that will last a lifetime. We want kids to look forward to their dental appointments and, in turn, prioritize their overall well-being,” says Dr. Anderson.

Parents in Whitehouse can now experience a stress-free and enjoyable dental journey for their children with 110 Dental & Orthodontics’ Kid-Centric Care. To schedule an appointment or learn more about this innovative approach, please contact 110dental@mb2dental.com