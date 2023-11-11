Insight Recruitment Launches Specialised Division for Energy & Commodity Trading in London

London, UK, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — In a strategic move to meet the increasing demand for specialised talent in the financial sector, Insight Recruitment has announced the launch of its new division focused exclusively on servicing Energy & Commodity Trading markets. With an expert team of Trading Recruiters and Commodities Recruiters, the firm is poised to provide unparalleled recruitment solutions and advisory services in London and beyond.

The expansion comes in response to the burgeoning need for niche expertise in trading markets, where companies are seeking not only skill but also deep industry knowledge. Insight Recruitment recognises this gap and brings a wealth of experience and a robust network of professionals to fill positions ranging from junior roles to senior executive levels.

“Our commitment is to bridge the talent gap in the energy and commodity trading arena,” said a spokesperson from Insight Recruitment. “Our team of dedicated Trading Recruiters and Commodities Recruiters understands the intricacies of the market and is prepared to source and deliver the best talent to our clients.”

The new division will harness the latest recruitment technologies combined with a human-centric approach to understand the unique needs of both businesses and candidates. The goal is to create lasting matches that not only fill an immediate need but also contribute to the long-term success of both parties.

Specialising in areas such as oil, gas, power, and renewables, the team is well-equipped to address the nuanced challenges of the Energy & Commodity Trading sector. Insight Recruitment’s comprehensive service offerings include permanent, contract, and interim placements, ensuring they cater to a variety of employment needs within the industry.

“Our deep market knowledge and extensive network position us perfectly to support the growth of businesses in the Energy & Commodity Trading markets,” the spokesperson added. “We are more than recruiters; we are strategic partners to our clients.”

The London-based firm boasts a track record of successful placements and satisfied clients, underpinned by a meticulous approach to understanding the culture and needs of each business they work with. This cultural fit is crucial in a complex industry where the impact of human capital is significant.

Clients looking to leverage the expertise of Insight Recruitment’s new Energy & Commodity Trading division can expect the following:

• A rigorous screening process to ensure candidates meet not only the technical requirements of a role but also align with the company’s culture and values.

• Access to a curated pool of highly skilled professionals with specialised experience in energy and commodity markets.

• Consultative approach to recruitment, offering market insights, salary benchmarking, and strategic hiring advice.

• Tailored solutions that accommodate the unique staffing requirements of trading firms, from startups to multinational corporations.

For further information on how Insight Recruitment can assist your company in finding top-tier talent for Energy & Commodity Trading roles, please contact the London office at 0207 510 9600 or visit the website for more details.

About Insight Recruitment:

Insight Recruitment is a leading recruitment agency that specialises in placing top talent in the financial sector. With a focus on delivering quality and precision, the firm offers a range of recruitment services designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of the finance industry. Insight Recruitment’s new division for Energy & Commodity Trading is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of service and expertise in the recruitment field.